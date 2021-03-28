2022 Honda Civic Spied Undisguised On Trailer – Debut Next Month

The all-new Civic could go on sale in China followed by Japan and the US later this year

2022 Honda Civic was recently spied in China without any camouflage while it was being transported on a trailer – most likely to dealer outlets. Official unveiling of the new Civic will take place at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show to be held in April.

This will be the 11th gen model that will be launched. The new Honda Civic will be offered in four trims of LX, Sport, EX and Touring and in 7 exterior paint schemes. This will include existing colours of Aegean Blue, Sonic Gray, Platinum White Pearl, Black Pearl and Lunar Silver and two new colour schemes of Morning Mist and Meteorite Gray.

Exteriors and Interiors

The new Honda Civic sedan will sport exterior and interior updates. It will receive a sleek black grille, wider LED headlamps, larger air intakes and new fog lamps. It will also get blacked out door handles and pillars while the black colour scheme will extend to side wing mirrors and window lining.

Features to the rear include a sloping roofline, boomerang shaped LED tail lamps and black plastic cladding across the rear section. The test model also showed off a sunroof. Interiors of the 2021 Honda Civic will see similar features to the new Accord.

These will include a large floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with Honda Connect. The new sedan will get new active and passive safety features among which will be Honda Sensing Safety, multiple airbags and driver assistance technologies.

If reports are to be believed, the new gen Honda Civic will get the brand’s new Global platform that debuted with the new HR-V / Vezel recently. This platform is stronger, safer and stiffer as compared to the current architecture.

2021 Honda Civic Engine Lineup

Engine specifications on the new Honda Civic will include a 2.0 liter naturally aspirated, 4 cylinder petrol engine. It could also get a 1.5 liter turbocharged engine. Both engines are likely to be offered with manual as well as CVT gearbox.

Honda will launch the next gen Civic sedan in China, following which it will make its way to Japan and US by the end of this year. Launch in India is not on the cards, at least as on date, since the company has shut down its Noida plant last year. This facility had served as the assembly hub for the Civic sedan and the Honda CR-V, both of which are now phased out.

Honda Car India is said to be working on a new HR-V mid-sized SUV. Honda also plans a new hybrid version of the new-gen City sedan by around June-July, an Amaze facelift and a new sub-4 meter SUV, which is expected to be called the ZR-V.