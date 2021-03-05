2022 Honda CRV Next Gen Render Based On Latest Spy Shots

The new CR-V gets a completely new design inside out

The Honda CR-V has been one of the best selling SUVs in the world, thanks to its immense popularity in North America and certain Asian markets. Since its inception in 1996, the mid-premium crossover SUV has lived through five generations with the latest iteration coming in 2016. Facelifted in 2019, the current CR-V is inching closer to the end of its life cycle, and the next gen model was caught testing for the first time.

Next gen Honda CR-V – What’s new?

A fully camouflaged prototype of the next gen Honda CR-V was spied undergoing handling tests at a facility in Europe. The long range shots give us a basic idea of the new model’s design direction. The first thing one would notice is the increment in size. The 2022 CR-V clearly sports a longer rear overhang in addition to a longer and flatter bonnet. The styling features edgy elements like other new Hondas.

Based on these new spy shots, Kleber Silva has imagined a render of the new 2022 Honda CRV SUV. The front fascia is characterized by a prominent trapezoidal grille with large honeycomb meshing, flanked by narrow LED headlamps.

The profile is pretty similar to the fifth generation model but the rear quarter glass is clearly larger to accommodate the increase in length. Majority of the size increment seems to have gone in easing up more room for third row occupants or the luggage depending on which side of Atlantic you are from (US-spec model is available only in 5-seat configuration).

The profile shots also give us a glimpse of the next gen Honda CR-V’s interior. Keeping up with the tradition, the crossover features a stand-alone tablet-sized touchscreen infotainment system on top of the center console. One can expect modern design elements, improvement materials and more equipment on board as the SUV prepares to retain its leadership position in an increasingly competitive environment.

Powertrain

While the current CR-V is available with a diesel motor in Europe and other select markets, its successor is likely to ditch it as it is getting more and more challenging to comply with stringent emission standards. We won’t be surprised to see petrol hybrid becoming the standard powertrain option with varying levels of power and torque outputs. If at all there is a pure electric version in the mix, it is expected to be introduced sometime down the line.

Will it come to India?

Honda Car India Ltd. (HCIL) recently shut down its Greater Noida plant which housed its CKD operations. This meant discontinuation of the Civic and CR-V as the company aims to optimize its production operations with its Tapukara facility.

Ending its CKD operations does not bode well for the next generation CR-V’s launch prospects in our market. HCIL is most likely to lay more emphasis on the Hyundai Creta segment with its WR-V.

