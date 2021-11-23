2022 Honda Forza 125cc Scooter Debuts With Updates – New Colours

With 80k units sold to date, refreshed 2022 Honda Forza 125 premium scooter is now available in two new colours

2022 Honda Forza 125 premium scooter has made its global debut today, at the EICMA show in Milan. It comes in range of new features and updates. Convenience tech features include HSTC, electric screen adjustment, USB Type-C socket, storage for two full-face helmets, LED lighting, and Smart Key functionality.

Honda Forza 125 has been on offer to European customers since 2015. To date 80k units have been sold. It’s design approach combines compact, sporty and ‘GT’ elements. The scooter features a four valve eSP (‘enhanced Smart Power’) engine. Handling ability is nuanced for city riding. Long range highway riding benefits from ride comfort, wind protection and strong top end power.

In the last update, cosmetic changes were implemented to front and side fairings, mirrors, rear side panels and engine covers. Styling focused on a sleeker overall look for improved aerodynamics. The 22YM model will be available in two new colour options, Pearl Falcon Grey, and Mat Pearl Pacific Blue. Colours carried forward include Pearl Nightstar Black, Mat Cynos Grey Metallic, and Mat Carnelian Red Metallic.

2022 Honda Forza 125 – City and highway riding

Forza 125’s electric screen’s control switch is on the left handlebar. And adjusts through 180mm. Design elements take care of wind protection. Airflow is guided around and over the rider’s head. Wind noise is reduced. While wind screen height is optimised for highway riding, it can be lowered for city rides.

Larger front air duct manage negative pressure from upfront to reduce wind related rider pushback. Modern design lines are focused on a sharp, clean, and sporty look. Design focus extends to a new spoiler-type surround below the headlight, refreshed fairing side panels to feature a prominent ‘Z’ design line, and descending character line for the rear side panels.

Honda Forza 125 dimensions and specs

2022 Honda Forza 125 handlebar width is unchanged at 750mm. The same is true for mirror height of 1125mm, and seat height at 780mm. Seat design is roomy for rider and pillion with riding position optimised. Storage space can be partitioned to carry rain gear and bags. Locakable front left inner fairing pocket means the space can be used optimally to hold a phone and water bottle among other things.

The USB socket replaces ACC 12V charging point. Forza 125 smart key utility takes care of main ignition switch knob, compartment locking, and also the optional 45L smart top box.

Features include analogue speedometer and rev-counter, the dials for which have been redesigned. The digital display switches between 3 modes – odometer, range remaining, and current mpg. Other information displayed includes a trip meter, average fuel consumption and timer, ambient temp thermometer and battery sensor.

2022 Forza 125 enhanced Smart Power (eSP) four-valve, water-cooled SOHC engine delivers max power of 11 kW / 15 PS @ 8,750rpm, and peak torque of 12.2Nm @ 6,500rpm. Compression ratio is set at 11.5:1. One can go from 0-200m in 13.3s. Honda has no plans to launch this scooter in India. If it does get launched, it could rival the likes of Yamaha Aerox and Aprilia SR range.