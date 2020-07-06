2022 Honda HR-V crossover rendered digitally with new Honda Design

Honda Car India had axed its plans to launch the second-gen HR-V compact crossover last year

Last year, the Indian automotive market was eagerly looking forward to receiving the Honda HR-V compact crossover (or ‘mid-size SUV’ in Indian terms). The car was even spied on Indian roads. If it were launched, Honda Car India would have had a compelling product to play in a segment dominated by popular names such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and Nissan Kicks. However, the Japanese automaker dropped its HR-V launch plans later.

The second-gen Honda HR-V, which made its global debut back in 2015, was spotted multiple times on Indian roads in both camouflaged and undisguised formats. In fact, Honda Car India still has a few HR-V units lying around at its headquarters.

Various sources suggest that Honda Global plans to unveil the all-new third-gen 2022MY Honda HR-V in the second quarter of next year. The initial production strategy may have reached a stage of confusion due to COVID-19.

Sao Paulo-based digital artist Kleber Silva has imagined the next-gen Honda HR-V in a much more premium avatar, over the outgoing model. It seemingly sits in a segment above the Creta or Seltos with upmarket styling, bigger wheels and stronger body lines. This is just a casual render and one should not associate it with the actual product due next year. It borrows aesthetics from various existing Honda products, especially the 2021MY Honda Insight hybrid sedan. On the other hand, the next-gen Honda Civic has begun its prototyping phase — check out latest spy shots.

The side DLO (daylight opening) is borrowed from the current-gen global-spec Honda Accord. It gives the render a coupe-ish look without compromising on headroom. A similar trend can be observed in several modern-day crossover/SUV-coupes. Overall, Kleber Silva’s version of the 2022MY Honda HR-V packs all the exterior styling elements to become a compelling choice among urban UVs. We have shared multiple works by Kleber, including the India-bound Hyundai Alcazar a.k.a. Creta 7-seater.

Meanwhile, Honda Car India is ready to launch the much-awaited ‘5th Gen Honda City’ in India after a long delay caused by COVID-19 and its lockdown protocols. It will be available in both petrol and diesel BS6 formats. Sitting on an all-new platform, the next-gen Honda City might easily become the best choice in the Indian C-segment sedan market. It primarily rivals the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota Glanza.

Once the actual 2022MY Honda HR-V hits global markets, one can expect news concerning its Indian introduction. Like most foreign markets, India sees high demand for compact crossovers/SUVs.