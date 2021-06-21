2022 Honda Monkey 125cc Debuts With New Engine, Gearbox

While Honda Monkey 125 is very unlikely to arrive on Indian shores, its mini-moto sibling Grom 125 has been patented here earlier this year

Honda has revealed an updated iteration of its cult mini-moto called Monkey 125 which gets mechanical as well as cosmetic updates. Originally, launched as a 49cc miniature bike in 1961 to be used as a kid’s toy in amusement parks, the modern Honda Monkey made its debut in Europe as a 125cc mini-moto which is a fun-to-ride machine for teenagers.

While design of the new Monkey is very similar to their older model, it gets new colour schemes to spruce up its lively character. It also gets a host of accessories for riders to personalise according to their preference. While the overall styling remains retro which appeals to classic motorcyclists, the add-ons give it a hint of funkiness in order to attract a younger section of riders.

Same design with minute tweaks

The 2022 Monkey is based on the same steel backbone frame paired to a swingarm with an oval cross-section echoing the circular design theme prominent across the mini-bike. Some of its styling highlights pay homage to the original mini-moto of the 1960s such as chromed mudguards, mini-ape handlebars, a single-piece padded seat, a peanut-shaped fuel tank, chunky tyres and an upswept exhaust with stamped heat shield.

A glossy fuel tank measuring 5.6-litres wears the same colour as the frame, swingarm and rear shock absorbers. It also dons the 3-D Classic Wing design Honda logo. For 2022, Honda is offering Monkey 125 with three colour options namely Banana Yellow, Pearl Nebula Red and a new Pearl Glittering Blue.

Another attractive highlight is a fittingly stylish tubular steel rear carrier which is only offered as an official accessory. This carries is useful to carry loads of up to three kilos.

Mechanical Specs

The bike weighs a very nimble 104 kilos and offers a wheelbase of just 1,145mm with a very accessible seat height of 775mm. The plush seat is made of high-density urethane for maximum comfort.

For a bike of this size, Honda offers the new Monkey with USD forks at front with a travel of 100mm while wearing a premium Alumite finish. Further, suspension in the rear is carried out by dual shock absorbers with two-stage springs and revised damper rubbers, for improved ride quality on bumper roads and reduced bottoming.

The mini-moto rides on 12-inch wheels shod by fat, block pattern tyres. Braking is handled by a 220mm disc at front and 190mm disc at rear which are managed by the IMU-based ABS. However, the most interesting highlight is a new heart which is now Euro-5 compliant and is borrowed from the new Grom. The new Monkey is powered by a 124cc SOHC two-valve, air-cooled engine which returns a slightly higher output of 9.4 bhp at 6,750rpm and a peak torque of 11 Nm at 5,500rpm.

Moreover, this motor is now paired with a new 5-speed gearbox replacing the older 4-speed unit. Top speed is claimed to be 91kmph although few riders have claimed to breach the 100kmph mark in the older model. It is also claimed to return a fuel efficiency figure of around 67kmpl. Prices for the new Monkey 125 will be revealed upon its launch in the coming few months.