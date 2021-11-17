2022 Honda NAVI 110cc Launched In The US – 4 Colours, Made In India

Honda Navi did not find many takers in India due to its ultra-compact proportions and unique styling

Honda has launched 2022 Navi in the USA at a price of USD 1,807 (approx. INR 1.34 lakh). In comparison, when it was on sale in India, it was on offer at a price of Rs 50k. This mini Moto has been manufactured in India and will go on sale across USA starting January 2022.

Navi was briefly on sale in India between 2016 and 2017 before being discontinued due to a very low sales volume generated. But despite of getting discontinued from India, it is still manufactured in India – for export markets. Navi is among the highest exported Honda two wheeler from India.

The overall appearance of Navi shares a lot of resemblance with Grom, the company’s monkey bike. With beginner-friendly ergonomics, quirky design and fun to ride, Navi would majorly cater to the high school teenagers of America. The compact dimensions are an added benefit for young adults.

2022 Honda Navi 110cc- Mechanical Specs

Powering Navi is a 109.2cc, air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder engine derived from Active with Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. In the current avatar of Activa 6G, this motor kicks out 7.68 bhp at 8000rpm and a maximum torque of 8.79 Nm at 5250rpm while being mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. This engine returns a fuel efficiency figure of 45 kmpl.

However, unlike Activa in India, this motor still comes equipped with a carburetor instead of a fuel injector. The chassis of the US-spec Navi is suspended on inverted forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake at front and a drum brake at rear. It rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels.

Design & Ergonomics

On a closer look, one might find the engine to be placed at a rather unusual spot which is low and closer to the rear wheel. It doesn’t qualify as a motorcycle and yet is very different in design from a conventional scooter. For starters, neither does it feature a step-through design with a big central floorboard nor even a low hump where the fuel tank sits, like many maxi-scooters.

The rider’s feet are placed on external footpegs like motorcycles while it provides a lockable cubby down in front where one can store some knick-knacks. A very accessible saddle of only 785mm and kerb weight of 107kg would make it an excellent commuter in city traffic.

Some exterior highlights of Navi include a squarish headlamp, a single-sided exhaust canister and blacked-out side panels and running gear giving the scooter a dual-tone theme that accentuates its overall sporty appeal. Honda is offering Navi in four paint schemes- Red, Grasshopper Green, Nut Brown, and Ranger Green. Honda has also left room for visual customisations with graphics packages named Icon and TrueTimber.