2022 Honda Navi Modified By Workshops In The USA

Honda is offering its own range of customisation packs called Icon and TrueTimber with Navi in USA

Just a few days ago, Honda Navi went on sale in USA at a launch price of USD 1,807 (approx. INR 1.34 lakh). Barely a week later, custom Navi motorcycles were showcased at the model’s media ride event at Westside Museum in Southern California. These projects have been given life by two US-based aftermarkets workshops- MNNTHBX and Steady Garage.

2022 Honda Navi Modified were also displayed at last month’s IMS Outdoors motorcycle show at OC Fair & Event Center. The two workshops mentioned above were given early access to the platform by the bikemaker to enable potential buyers and fans to see the possibilities that can be achieved.

MNNTHBX- Race-inspired Navi

Both aftermarket brands dressed up the miniMoto in their respective manner that gave Navi a more serious look. Starting with the one created by MNNTHBX, the workshop has incorporated a racetrack pit bike theme for its build. In this iteration of Navi, the bike flaunts racy red, white and blue graphics which are complemented by a matte black finish of internals, alloy wheels, handlebar and front forks to lend it a sporty appeal.

Ergonomics have been revised with a Renthal low-positioned MX-style handlebar while dynamics of the bike have been made sportier with a single shock absorber sourced from Öhlins. Further, it gets a fully custom-built Yoshimura exhaust wrapped in carbon fibre. In order to make it more appealing for Gen Z, MNNTHBX has plonked a full sound system including two 6.5 inch Kicker speakers between the rider’s legs.

Steady Garage- Going Neo-Retro

Steady Garage, on the other hand, takes a different approach on Navi which appears to take inspiration from Grom and Ruckus- the other two miniMotos in Honda’s portfolio. The biggest highlight is the larger and wider rear tyre which they have barely managed to fit. It has been equipped with a unique custom exhaust with stainless-steel flex pipe and twin outlet tips.

In this version of a custom Navi, Steady Garage has employed a high-end custom-built mono-shock by Taiwanese company Gears Racing. All these modifications lead to a clean look of the miniMoto. Another interesting feature is the custom-built saddle wrapped in carbon fibre following the lines of the diamond tail. The paintwork on body panels is all custom with the most eye-catching touch being the illuminated pinstriping.

The LED strips change colours giving Navi the effect of a rolling neon sign. Another unique detail is a retro helmet visor attached to the headlamp. Interested Navi owners can opt for their favourite customization as both MNNTHBX and Steady Garage will offer several of the components used in their projects.

In addition, Honda Signature Accessories is offering special graphics kits that were developed in a pair of collaborations. Powered by a 109.2cc single-cylinder mill, Honda Navi sold in USA is being exported from India.