2022 Honda Rebel 250cc Cruiser Makes Global Debut

Honda Rebel 250 has been positioned as an entry-level cruiser in Honda’s lineup

Honda has taken the covers off from its latest cruiser offering Rebel 250. The new Rebel 250 will sit at the bottom of the Japanese brand’s cruiser motorcycles lineup. Other models in this range include Rebel 300, Rebel 500 and Rebel 1100. The 2022 Rebel 250 comes wrapped in a new Pearl Spencer Blue colour option in Japan.

2022 Honda Rebel 250cc – Typical Cruiser Styling

However, this paint scheme has been reserved for the top-spec Rebel 250 S Edition. The bike is seen wearing a dark blue metallic paint which is prominent on its fuel tank as well as the rear fender. Rest of the parts including the motorcycle’s engine and gearbox assembly and hardware setup have been painted black.

This creates a nice sporty contrast that looks bold and fiery This premium variant of the cruiser bike also comes with diamond-stitched split-style seats, fork gaiters and a headlamp cowl as standard fitments.

The standard edition of Rebel 250 is still available with a matte grey shade and tan brown seats. Some other highlights include a round headlamp, a stubby rear fender and circular rearview mirrors. No other changes have been made to the bike.

Features & Specifcations

In terms of features, the new Rebel 250 has been equipped with full LED lighting with a quad projector headlight and a fully digital circular instrument cluster. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are carried out by conventional telescopic forks at front and twin shock absorbers attached to the swingarm at rear. Braking duties are handled by single disc brakes at both ends with calipers from Nissin. This is aided by a dual-channel ABS.

Powering Rebel 250 is a 249cc single-cylinder engine that delivers an output of 25.6 bhp and 22 Nm of peak torque. This motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Rebel 250 gets an extremely low seat height of 690mm and forward-set footpegs which offer a very relaxed and comfortable riding posture. The bike tips the weighing scales at 177 kilos.

Rebel in India?

The new Rebel 250 goes on sale in Japan starting January 20, 2022 with prices starting at about Rs 4 lakh. This bike is unlikely to make its way to India shores. However, there have been rumours of Honda bringing the more premium Rebel 500 to India this year, unfortunately, its launch has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Honda doesn’t offer a single cruiser motorcycle in India but instead has found success by launching a retro-style classic roadster in the form of CB350. This bike is currently available in two derivatives- H’Ness CB350 and CB350RS. Honda could launch the Rebel range in India under their BigWing network as a CBU.