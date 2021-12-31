2022 Honda Supra GTR 150 Breaks Cover – Yamaha Aerox 155 Rival

Supra GTR is Honda’s second range of sporty scooters after Forza, the latter offers Maxi-style scooters of multiple engine displacements

Honda has launched an updated version of Supra GTR 150 scooter in select international markets. The latest set of yearly updates to the Maxi scooter is strictly cosmetic and subtle in nature. While the sports scooter is retailed as Supra GTR 150 in Indonesia, in Vietnam it will be offered as Winner X.

In the latest iteration, Supra GTR 150 gets a revised front end which looks meaner and more aggressive than its predecessor. The front apron now features a dual pod LED headlamp setup that boasts an angular and geometric design. The apron itself seems to have widened and looks a lot more muscular.

2022 Supra GTR 150- Styling

Just like a traditional superbike, the apron flows down till the underbelly. The raised tail section of Supra GTR looks equally sharp and sporty with its sleek fender and split grab rails. It also receives a black side-on upswept exhaust.

Like most Maxi-scooters, Supra GTR doesn’t feature a prominent footboard as the space between two legs is dominated by a large transmission tunnel. That said, riding ergonomics is similar to those of a commuter motorcycle with a handlebar, centre-set footpegs and an accessible seat height of 786 mm.

Hardware & Powertrain Specs

In terms of features, the 2022 Supra GTR offers gizmos such as a LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, a USB charging port, and a blue backlit fully-digital instrument cluster. Coming to its dynamics, the scooter rides on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends that are wrapped around by tubeless tyres.

Powering the 2022 Supra GTR is a 150cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that kicks out 15.4 bhp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 13.5 Nm at 6,700rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed constant mesh manual gearbox.

Supra GTR 150 sits on conventional telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties are handled by a single disc brake at each end which is aided by a single-channel ABS. Supra GTR isn’t expected to go on sale in the Indian market. This space is currently occupied by scooters like Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 160.

Yamaha Aerox 155

Aerox 155 is the closest rival to Supra GTR 150 in terms of specs and features. In comparison to Supra GTR, Aerox gets a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with VVA technology and fuel-injection system that makes 14.75 bhp at 8,000rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. In India, Aerox 155 is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).