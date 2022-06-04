2022 Honda WRV Facelift Spied Undisguised – Brezza, Nexon Rival

Honda WRV with a new face has been spied inside company plane – It is likely to be launched in coming months

Honda has never made it big with SUVs in India. But that didn’t stop them from launching the ambitious CR-V which can be termed a disaster for Honda. Even the smaller and cheaper BR-V didn’t leave a mark before it was discontinued. Luckily for Honda, their WR-V crossover saw some success in India.

Helping its sales figures is also the fact that it is the cheapest car on sale in India with a factory-fitted sunroof. It is true that a sunroof can make or break a product in India. WRV is based on the Jazz hatchback, which offers good space, comfort and value. WRV takes Jazz’s attributes to a new level offering slightly more ground clearance, SUV-inspired front fascia and features.

2022 Honda WRV Facelift Spied

A facelifted WR-V was recently spied for the first time. It wasn’t spied on the road. But instead, it was spied at what looks like Honda’s storage yard or a dealer yard. The car is also dusty which indicates to us that it has been sitting there for quite a while.

This newly spied WR-V only has a different front design over the facelifted model that was launched in 2020. Everything else on it is identical to the 2020 facelifted WR-V. It gets the same profile as Jazz and even the tail-lights look similar.

Main changes visible, reside at front. It gets a split headlamp design with LED DRLs on top and headlight unit below it. The gap between the headlight and DRL is very minimal on the spied WR-V. This lends an interesting design language unlike the rest of split headlight designs with a significant gap between the two.

Headlight unit is also sleeker and chrome-lined to look premium to the chrome-obsessed Indian market. Headlight housing gets a projector for low beam and a reflector for high beam. We can also expect the light source to be LEDs. Other notable changes is the front grille with chrome studs all over and front bumper with fog lamps lower down unlike the outgoing WR-V.

Launch & Competition

But the question still remains at large. Can we expect it to launch? We already know that Honda is working on a WRV replacement. It will be an all new sub 4m SUV, which is planned for launch next year. Considering that, launching yet another facelift of WRV now, does not make sense. So what is this prototype we see in the spy shots? Car makers create multiple design prototypes, before finalizing which design to launch. It is likely that what we see above, is a prototype of the facelift that is already on sale.

Honda is prepping two SUVs for India codenamed PF2 and PF2S. PF2 will be the smaller sub 4-metre SUV competing against segment leader Tata Nexon and others like Hyundai New Venue, Kia Sonet, upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Mahindra XUV300. Larger PF2S will be a compact SUV competing against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming compact SUVs co-developed by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota.

Source