2022 Honda X-ADV Scooter trademark accepted in India

Honda X-ADV has capabilities of an adventure motorcycle mated to comfort and convenience of a large-capacity scooter

Exploring new territories has its risks , but it also unlocks the first mover advantage. Honda appears to be targeting something similar with the trademark registration of X-ADV in India. As of now, there’s hardly any product here that could be comparable to X-ADV in terms of its design and features. Trademark for X-ADV was filed in December last year and it has now been approved.

Honda X-ADV styling and features

On first glance, Honda X-ADV can be easily mistaken for a maxi-scooter. However, X-ADV is quite different in terms of its scope and purpose. It has been designed in a way that it can effortlessly tackle both city streets and off-road trails.

Honda X-ADV has an aggressive front fascia with features such as dual LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, large windscreen, trendy LED turn signals, handguards, sculpted body panels, engine guard, step-up seat, upswept exhaust and edgy tail lamp.

Improving the overall look and feel is golden coloured USD forks. Golden shade also highlights a section of front and rear disc brakes. In international markets, the bike is offered in vibrant colour options including Black Metallic, Pearl Deep Mud Gray, Grand Prix Red and Harvest Beige.

For enhanced overall ride experience, Honda X-ADV is equipped with a 5-inch TFT screen. A number of connectivity features can be accessed via Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. It currently supports Android devices only. Information displayed on the screen can be customized based on user needs and preferences.

Apart from riding comfort, benefits of being part scooter comes in the form of underseat storage. 21-litre space is available, which can easily accommodate a full-face adventure-style helmet. Inside the storage space, there’s a USB Type-C charging port for smartphones and other devices.

Honda X-ADV engine and specs

Powering the bike is a 745cc, liquid cooled, 8-valve, SOHC parallel twin-cylinder motor. It generates 58 hp of max power at 6,750 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT).

The bike can adapt to varied terrains and environments with 5 ride modes and throttle by wire controls. Pre-configured ride modes are Standard, Sport, Rain, and Gravel. Fifth ride mode ‘User’ is fully customizable and is meant for advanced users. The ride modes can be selected from left handlebar switches and TFT screen.

Honda X-ADV utilizes tubular steel diamond-style frame, integrated with USD front forks and monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 296 mm and 240 mm discs at front and rear, respectively. The bike has 17-inch front and 15-inch rear steel spoke wheels, shod with block-pattern tyres.

A premium product, Honda X-ADV will not be cheap if launched in India. In the UK, the bike is available at a starting price of £10,949. That’s approximately INR 11.10 lakh.