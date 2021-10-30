2022 Honda ZR-V SUV To Rival Brezza, Nexon – Debut Next Month Exp

The mysterious new car teased by Honda is expected to be an SUV/crossover – Based on the new-gen BR-V

Honda recently took the wraps off the new generation BR-V which is slated to go on sale by early next year in Indonesia. The new-gen BR-V has undergone massive changes in form and function and now sports a taller stance of an SUV rather than an MPV. It is underpinned by an all-new platform which is expected to form bases for many upcoming SUVs from Honda.

This platform is claimed to offer toughness of an SUV and the comfort of an MPV. During the unveiling of the new BR-V, Honda teased a mystery SUV at the end of the event. It is expected that this new SUV will also be underpinned by the same architecture as the new BR-V will rival the likes of other subcompact SUVs/crossovers.

2022 Honda ZR-V SUV – What Could We Expect?

At the event, this mysterious car was seen under red covers. This could be a smaller iteration of BR-V with a shorter wheelbase and a 5-seat layout. Not just platform but the upcoming compact SUV could also borrow some styling cues from the new-gen BR-V. This includes parts such as A-pillar, dashboard, bonnet and doors.

As seen in the teased images, it also boasted a pair of roof rails signifying its tilt towards being an SUV. The Japanese carmaker is likely to unveil the concept version of the SUV next month, at the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). Ahead of that, Malvin WS has shared an interesting new render of this upcoming Sub 4 meter SUV from Honda.

A production-spec model of the same could make its debut sometime next year. Honda could give it an internal codename like NX5 on the lines of NX7 for the next-gen BR-V. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Could it be ZR-V?

Almost a year back, reports in local Japanese media outlets revealed that Honda is developing a new subcompact SUV which is tentatively titled as ZR-V. Many digital renderings of this SUV had done the rounds on the internet at that time. The upcoming subcompact SUV could actually be the new ZR-V. However, as of now, details are very scarce to make a calculated assumption.

This new compact SUV could be powered by either a 1.2-litre i-Vtec naturally aspirated petrol engine found in Amaze or a larger 1.5-litre i-Vtec petrol motor powering City. The former is capable of delivering 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. Whereas the latter can crank out 120 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. A 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit that powers a high-performance City RS could also be included in the lineup.

If it does launch in India, this upcoming subcompact SUV would be slotted in a highly competitive sub-4 metre compact SUV segment against the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and more. Honda India has not confirmed the launch of the new BR-V as of now. But they have said that they are working on an SUV for launch in India. Could it be the Z-RV?

