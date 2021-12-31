2022 Husqvarna Electric Scooter Spied Again – Chetak Based New EV

The upcoming Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter is expected to make its global debut in production guise next year

Bajaj Chetak is one of the most popular electric scooters in the country at the moment, if not by volume then by the brand. The company’s global partnership with the KTM group which also comprises the Husqvarna brand has proved to be an instrumental tool for Bajaj’s growth.

The concept of platform sharing has already borne fruits for Bajaj and KTM and now it will be expanded further in the electric mobility space as well. A spy shot of the upcoming electric scooter from Husqvarna has been spotted testing near Pune. A concept based on the same e-scooter was unveiled earlier this year.

Named Vektorr, this electric scooter is expected to be based on Chetak but is likely to don a completely different top. The latest spy shots reveal a prototype of the scooter completely wrapped under camouflage. Latest spy shot comes around the same time when Bajaj announced it was setting up a new electric vehicle plant in Akurdi.

2022 Husqvarna Electric Scooter – Expected Specs

Details about this upcoming e-scooter are too thin at the moment. However, the concept prototype revealed earlier this year is powered by a 4kW electric motor capable of a top speed of 45 kmph with a claimed range of 95 km on a single charge. The motor is expected to derive energy from the same 3kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

In Chetak, this powertrain returns a range of up to 95 km on a full charge. However, this range drops to 85 km on a single charge when the scooter runs on Sport Mode. Top speeds at Sport and Eco modes are rated at 70 kmph and 45 kmph respectively. It will be interesting to see if the same specs will be offered by Husqvarna in the final production model of the scooter.

Vektorr is also likely to borrow its cycle parts from its Indian cousin including a single-sided trailing link front suspension, single-sided swingarm and a mono-shock at the rear. The electric motor will be mounted on the swingarm with a transmission sending power to the wheel thus eliminating the need for a chain or belt drive. Braking hardware is likely to comprise a front disc and a rear drum setup.

Styling & Expected Features

Coming to its styling, the camouflaged 2022 Husqvarna Electric Scooter appears to be longer than Bajaj Chetak. The upcoming Vektorr e-scooter should also wear different body panels as judged by its silhouette. Other styling highlights would include a flat seat, oval rearview mirrors and a single-piece grab rail.

While the spy image doesn’t showcase any part of its front end, we expect Vektorr to stay close to the concept flaunting a round headlamp with an integrated LED DRL, slim apron and an exposed front fork. In terms of features, Vektorr is expected to be equipped with a round digital instrument console that could be identical to Chetak but is likely to pack more features including turn-by-turn navigation.