KTM Duke Based 2022 Husqvarna New Gen Spied Testing For First Time

Svartpilen 401 is manufactured in India by Bajaj, but it is currently meant only for export markets

With its compact, sporty profile, peppy performance and ability to tackle varied terrains, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 has emerged as a popular choice in several global markets. Now a new model has been spotted in UK, which appears to be the successor to existing variant. The test mule can be seen with a multitude of updates, so much so that it can be easily mistaken for an entirely new product.

New Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 key updates

One of the most striking changes is the new steel trellis frame. It has an entirely new design and is visually sportier and more pronounced, as compared to that of current model. More of the frame is now exposed, which works to enhance the bike’s rugged character. For example, the rear trellis sub-frame is now clearly visible. In the current model, the rear sub-frame is hidden under side panels.

One interesting thing to note is that the test mule has its trellis frame in white shade. While it creates an exciting contrast against blacked-out components, this theme is unlikely to make it to production stage. Going by its core meaning of ‘Black Arrow’, the trellis frame will eventually be blacked-out for Svartpilen 401. Unless of course, Husqvarna has plans to be more flexible in its approach and focus exclusively on things that look better.

Another key change is a new alloy lattice swingarm that has been bolted to the back of the frame. It appears to be similar to the one currently in use with KTM motorcycles. Visually, the lattice swingarm seems lighter as compared to the one used on existing model.

New Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 gets a standard tail section with space for number plate. The current model has a non-existent tail section and number plate is mounted on rear tyre hugger. Other changes evident on the test mule include a new radial front brake calliper. This should be able to improve the bike’s braking capabilities.

The bike has also been fitted with a compact fly screen. However, it’s not certain if it will be offered as standard or as an accessory. Another likely update could be a full-colour TFT instrument console. However, it’s not clear in these spy shots.

New Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 engine

It is evident that the test mule is equipped with a new engine. It looks almost same to the ones spotted with new KTM 390 Duke and RC390. As the engine panels appear entirely new, a major overhaul could be expected. The focus could be on improving efficiency and performance rather than just jacking up power and torque output.

In its current form, Svartpilen 401 is powered by a 373 cc, single cylinder motor that is capable of generating 44 hp of max power at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

As the test mule doesn’t seem to be production-ready, launch this year is unlikely. With the updates, new Svartpilen 401 could get costlier. The current model is offered at a starting price of £4,849 in UK.

Source