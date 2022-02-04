2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen, Vitpilen Debuts With New Styling

The updated Husqvarna trio- Svartpilen 125, Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401, although made in India, are not available for retail here

Husqvarna has revealed its lineup for international markets which includes three updated naked motorcycles- Svartpilen 125, Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401. All three motorcycles are produced by Bajaj Auto in India at the company’s facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.

The Swedish brand is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KTM which is an alliance partner of Bajaj. All three models have undergone subtle updates in styling for the year 2022. Each motorcycle boasts new body graphics in its latest iteration. The models continue to share their internals and running gear with their respective KTM cousins.

2022 Husqvarna Svarpilen 125: Specs

Starting with the brand’s entry-level motorcycle- Svartpilen 125 borrows components from the KTM 125 range including the likes of RC 125 and Duke 125. It is powered by the same 125cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which pumps out 14.3 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Cycle parts of Svartpilen 125 are also borrowed from KTM 125 siblings.

This includes a trellis frame suspended on upside-down front forks and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties are taken care of by front and rear disc brakes aided by a single-channel ABS. The 125cc engine displacement offers an A1 licence-compliant, suitable for inexperienced and amateur riders in European markets.

2022 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 & Svartpilen 401: Styling

However, the styling of Husky siblings is completely different from their KTM counterparts as the former duo flaunt a completely naked body style with minimalist body panels. Both Svartpilen and Vitpilen are hard to distinguish from each other due to their near-identical design. However, there are subtle variations that distinguish the two.

For instance, the handlebar in Svartpilen is straight and taller while Vitpilen gets a low-set clip-on handlebar. This also results in the latter having a more committed and aggressive riding posture in comparison to Svartpilen which offers a slightly more upright and comfortable riding posture. Further, Svartpilen rolls on knobby dual-purpose Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres which can do a bit of soft-roading.

Specs & Features

On the other hand, Vitpilen rolls on road-biased tyres. Hence, the Svartpilen is termed as a scrambler whereas Vitpilen is deemed to be a street naked cafe racer. That said, both motorcycles get the exact same mechanical configurations including a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This motor kicks out 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque.

Suspension setup comprises inverted forks up front and a mono-shock at rear sourced from WP Apex. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake at both ends with callipers from ByBre and aided by a dual-channel ABS from Bosch. Both motorcycles boast a digital instrument console and a ride-by-wire throttle.