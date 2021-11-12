2022 Hyundai Creta Automatic Top Variant – First Look Walkraround

The 2022 facelifted Creta will be first launched for the Indonesian market, followed by launches in South Korea and China

Hyundai has finally unveiled the 2022 Creta at the ongoing GIIAS – Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2021. The most prominent change in the facelifted Creta happens to be in its design. The SUV gets a completely revised front, which has been designed by using Hyundai’s new Sensuous Sportiness design ideology. The design shares multiple attributes with Creta’s elder cousin, the new generation Tucson.

2022 Hyundai Creta Automatic Top Variant

At the front, the centre piece happens to be the redesigned grille which gets a parametric jewel pattern which blends into the LED DRL units. The front bumper too has been remodelled to accommodate new rectangular LED headlamps, a slim air inlet, silver faux skid plate and new fog lamp units.

While from the front the 2022 Creta looks like an all new car, from the side, it clearly showcases its true Creta characteristics. Not much has changed on the side, except the introduction of new dual tone alloy wheels.

At the rear too, the changes are subtle, as most of the components remain similar to the pre-facelift version, or feature very little change. To comment upon the looks, all we would like to say at this point of time is that the design is extremely polarizing. Take a look at the detailed walkaround of the 2022 Hyundai Creta Automatic Top Variant in the video below by AutonetMagz.

Key Highlights

Since its launch, the Creta has been a feature rich product. With the introduction of the 2022 model, Hyundai has now added features like ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System) to the SUV. The ADAS functionality will help Hyundai to compete better with the competition because models like MG Astor already have an edge in this space. The India-spec model too is expected to get ADAS, once it is brought to the country in later half of 2022.

The SUV also gets an all new digital driver’s display, an updated BlueLink connected car tech pack and an updated 360 degree camera. Safety features like Stolen vehicle tracking and stolen vehicle immobilization too have been added.

The Indonesia-spec Creta will be getting a single engine option, which will be a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol motor which can churn out 114 bhp and 142 Nm of max torque. However, in India, we expect Hyundai to continue with the existing powertrain line-up which includes 1.5 litre CRDi diesel and 1.4 litre GDI turbo petrol motors. Transmission option includes manual as well as automatic.

Competition and Launch Timelines

Competition for Creta will remain similar to what it faces currently. Primary rivals will include Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and select trims of MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV 700. Speculation also suggests that the Alcazar or the Grand Creta should also receive this facelift update sometime in the future. Pricing of the 2022 Creta will certainly be higher than the one which is currently on sale.

Indian launch of the 2022 Creta will mostly take place in later half of 2022. As of now, Hyundai is struggling to even ensure adequate supplies of the current version of the Creta. With waiting period running into 8-9 months, it is clear that demand is certainly not a concern for Hyundai as of now, hence a delayed introduction of the 2022 model would make a stronger business case.