2022 Hyundai Creta E Base Variant Features Updated – Walkaround

Hyundai is expected to launch a comprehensive mid-cycle facelift of Creta later this year which will sport a heavily revamped exterior

Hyundai constantly keeps updating its lineup with addition or removal of features keeping in mind customer interests. The Korean auto giant has made a few noteworthy changes in Creta which is one of its highest-selling models. The compact C-segment vehicle is also one of the highest-selling SUVs in India over the past couple of years.

Hyundai has increased prices of the base E trim by Rs 5,000. While the petrol variant of Creta is priced at Rs 10.28 lakh, diesel-powered variant of the base Creta is now available at a price of Rs 10.75 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). Rest of the lineup has witnessed no changes. The SUV also underwent a crash test at Global NCAP recently where it was awarded a 3-star safety rating.

Hyundai Creta Base Variant- Updated

The latest changes have been made to the base-spec E trim where two features have been added to the package. The most prominent feature addition is a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) which has made a comeback. TPMS was initially a standard offering in Hyundai Creta but was deleted from the base variant’s equipment a while back. However, it has made a comeback now.

The other major update is revised LED tail lamp clusters which now comes with a smoked dark treatment. This update makes the car look a bit sportier than before. Apart from this, there are no changes in the features list of Creta E. Unfortunately, these couple of feature additions come at a cost. Take a look at the updates in the video shared by The Car Show below.

Features on offer

In terms of features, Creta is loaded with creature comforts like a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, BlueLink connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats and wireless phone charging to name a few.

Safety of occupants is taken care of by features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and front seat-belts with pretensioners that are offered as a standard fitment. Higher variants of Creta are offered with safety features like rear disc brakes, up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control (HAC), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain Options

Powertrain department of Creta features three engine options- 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill (114 bhp / 144 Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel unit (114 bhp / 250 Nm), and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit (138 bhp / 242 Nm). The 1.5-litre diesel and petrol units are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard while their optional automatic transmissions are a 6-speed torque converter and a CVT, respectively.

Hyundai also recently added an iMT gearbox option to the diesel powertrain. The clutchless manual transmission is already on offer with the 1.5-litre petrol unit. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit is exclusively mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The company also recently launched a new limited-run all-black Knight Edition of Creta.