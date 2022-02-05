2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Base Active Variant Detailed In Walkaround

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to make is debut in India later this year

The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift made its global debut at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in November 2021. Recently, the mid-size SUV from the Korean carmaker went on sale in Indonesia.

The updated Creta wears significant styling updates on the outside and subtle changes inside the cabin as well. It is available in four trims namely Active, Trend, Style and Premium.

Attributes of the top-end trims including Premium and Style have already been discussed in detail in one of our previous stories. Now, B Channel has shared a first look walkaround video of the 2022 Hyundai Creta base variant – Activa.

2022 Hyundai Creta Active: Exterior Details

The new video reveals crucial details about the base Active variant of the 2022 Creta. On the exterior, the base Creta Active trim is almost the same as the top-spec variants barring a few attributes. For example, the entry-level variant runs on 17-inch steel wheels with covers instead of alloys. Further, the Active trim is expected to be offered in monotone exterior paint schemes only. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below.

Despite being a base variant, it receives many signature highlights of the higher specced trims such as black body claddings around door sills and window arches, shark fin antenna, silver-coloured faux skid plate at front and rear bumper, same black grille with a parametric jewel theme, and body-colored ORVMs with integrated turn indicators.

Interior & Features

Instead of LED headlights, the Active trim gets halogen headlights while ORVMs could be adjusted manually instead of electrical adjustments. Inside the cabin as well, the base Creta Active also misses out on multiple features. It gets a manual air conditioner instead of an auto climate control and boasts fabric upholstery in comparison to premium leather upholstery.

Further, the dashboard and interior door trim is made of plastic and doesn’t feature any soft-touch material. The fully digital driver’s display makes way for the semi-digital instrument console with analogue dials and a MID. Good thing though, even the base variant is equipped with a touchscreen infotainment display which gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

However, the touchscreen in Active trim is smaller and misses out on wireless connectivity and BlueLink connected car features. Other features Creta Active misses out on include a reverse parking camera, electric sunroof, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, engine start/stop button and wireless charging. The audio system in this base variant consists of only four speakers.

Powertrain Options on offer

The base Active trim of Creta will be offered with either a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit or a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit. The former pushes out 114 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter kicks out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. In the base trim, Creta is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as the standard option.