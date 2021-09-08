2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Front And Rear Detailed In New Render

While Hyundai will soon launch a heavily updated Creta, a pickup truck derivative based on the same platform seems highly unlikely for production

Hyundai Creta is due to receive a facelift next year which would involve a comprehensive overhaul of its design. The updated Creta will wear a starkly different attire from its predecessor and is likely to share a close visual resemblance with the more premium Tucson.

The compact SUV made its first appearance in 2015 and made its debut in India shortly after in 2016. Since then, it has not only been generating the highest sales volumes in its segment but also the highest volume in the overall SUV space in India. A design of the updated 2022 Creta has been rendered by KDesign based on the spy shots leaked previously.

Creta Facelift Rendered Design

As mentioned earlier, the facelifted Creta takes design inspiration from the new-gen Tucson currently on sale in many international markets. The most prominent update in its exterior design is the grille up front that features a similar parametric jewel theme as Tucson. Internals of the grille seamlessly integrates into LED DRLs on both sides.

The entire front face looks different thanks to a vertically aligned pair of LED dual-beam projector headlights in comparison to the C-shaped units in the current model. The revised lighting setup has also led to a massive change in the front bumper which is much more muscular than the one in the present Creta. The redesigned front bumper features a slimmer air inlet in addition to a silver-coloured faux skid plate.

The side profile looks similar to the current Creta with the same silhouette, creases and character lines. The rendered Creta also gets black claddings around wheel arches and door sills giving it a traditional SUV appeal. The updated SUV is also expected to roll on newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels. At rear, the illustration shows a completely different design with a revised taillamp design.

The SUV gets a pair of T-shaped LED taillights connected to each other by a thin stripe of LED lighting running across the width of the tailgate with Hyundai logo at the centre. The rear bumper houses the faux silver-coloured bash plate and a reflector strip with turn indicators. Other styling highlights include a shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler and skid plates across the side door sills.

Pickup Truck based on Creta

The 3D illustrator has not only rendered the upcoming Creta facelift but has also digitally re-imagined the SUV as a pickup truck. This version seeks inspiration from Alcazar that is widely regarded as an elongated Creta.

Upfront, the pickup truck gets the same 3D grille as Alcazar surrounded by chrome trims. The split-lighting setup from the current Creta has been carried forward. The front bumper features the same fog lamp housing but a different skid plate and air intake vents.

Since it’s a dual-cab iteration of a pickup truck, expect it to be significantly longer than Creta. The side profile gets the same character lines and is almost identical up to the C pillar. It features new petal-shaped dual-tone alloy wheels.

At rear, it gets the same connected taillights as the Creta render. That said, it is highly unlikely for Hyundai to bring out a pickup version of Creta anytime in the future as a production model.

Render Credit