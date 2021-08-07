2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Front And Rear Look – New Spy Shots

Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to make its global debut next year followed by a launch in South Korea and China first, and later in India

Hyundai Creta is currently one of the highest-selling SUVs in India. The compact SUV was first launched in India back in 2015 and got a generation update last year. The Korean auto giant is now looking to provide its best-selling product with a mid-cycle facelift which is expected to launch sometime next year.

A test mule of the facelifted Creta was recently spotted somewhere in Indonesia which revealed critical detail about its design. The same has now been spotted again by Autonetmagz.

Exterior Design Updates

In line with the previous set of spy shots, design of the upcoming iteration of Creta is radically upgraded in comparison to the current model, especially towards its front end. The compact SUV now wears a completely revised front fascia inspired by the fourth generation Tucson which features a new front grille. This parametric jewel pattern seamlessly integrates into LED DRLs on both sides while C-shaped headlamps are now replaced by projector LED units vertically aligned.

Further, the redesigned front bumper will feature a slimmer air inlet in addition to a new fog lamp assembly and a silver-coloured faux skid plate. The SUV also gets newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels. The body lines on its side profile and silhouette have been carried forward from the current model of Creta.

Other Possible Updates

The rear end of Creta has not been shown in this render but Hyundai would most probably make some tweaks here as well. The interior of the SUV is well laid out in the current Creta, however, the company would want to look into the quality, fit and finish of some of the materials inside.

While Creta is by far the best in its segment as far as features are concerned, Hyundai might add one or two more creature comforts in the wake of rising competition. More details about the interiors are expected to be revealed soon.

Engine, Transmission Options

Powertrain options are not likely to change with this update. 2022 Creta is expected to offer the same set of engines and gearbox options. This includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill capable of generating 114 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque. Second option is a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit which churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual as standard on both engines with the option of a CVT and a 6-speed torque converter as options on petrol and diesel units respectively. Buyers could also opt for a 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol engine which is exclusively mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. This powertrain returns an output of 138 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque.