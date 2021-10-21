2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Front And Rear – Officially Teased

Global debut of the 2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift will debut next month – It is expected to launch in India next year

After getting spied multiple times in South Korea and in Indonesia, the new Hyundai Creta facelift has been officially teased by the company. It is set to debut next month, at the GIIAS 2021. Also known as the Indonesia Auto Show, it will take place from 11th November. Expect the official photos to be revealed before that.

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift – Tucson Inspired Design

It should be noted that Hyundai Creta is the best-selling mid-size SUV in India. The facelift will have a lot riding on its new design and updated features, so as to ensure that it is as much of a success as its current counterpart by keeping up sales momentum.

Even as overall dimensions of the Creta facelift are likely to remain unchanged, spy images and the latest teasers of front and rear show new exterior updates. 2022 Creta will carry Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. It will receive design heavily borrowed from the fourth generation Hyundai Tucson currently on sale in international markets.

Creta Facelift gets a Tuscon inspired front grille in a honeycomb-mesh pattern, muscular hood, dark finished headlamp cluster in a rectangular design, split tail lamps, LED DRLs and redesigned bonnet structure. It also gets shark fin antenna, roof rails, B pillars, faux skid plate and designer alloy wheels and window wipers at the rear.

Hyundai Creta Facelift will ride on newly designed alloy wheels. No details of its interior makeup has been revealed, but considering the current Creta is feature laden, its facelift could also be packed with added features and technologies. It will continue to sport features such as a 7 inch instrument cluster, 8 speaker Bose sound system and 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, power driver seat and auto dimming IRVMs could also be seen carried forward. A part of updates could include new leather upholstery, 360 degree camera, head up display unit and ADAS. Yes, 2022 Creta facelift is expected to get ADAS enabled autonomous features. Its rival, MG Astor was recently launched with ADAS Level 2 features in India.

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift – India Launch

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift will continue to sport a similar engine lineup as seen on its current counterpart. This will include a 1.5 liter petrol engine offering 115 hp power and 144 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox. 1.5 liter diesel engine makes 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque.

This engine gets mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox as standard and a 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox as an option. Creta’s engine lineup also includes a 1.4 liter turbo petrol engine capable of 140 hp power and 242 Nm torque. Hyundai only offers its turbo petrol engine with a 7 speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Hyundai could price the new Creta Facelift at a premium over its current pricing. Once launched, Hyundai Creta facelift will continue to compete against Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks and MG Astor.