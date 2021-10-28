2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Front, Rear Revealed Via New Teasers

2022 Hyundai Creta will get a revamped design as well as a new equipment list with new features onboard

Hyundai Creta has been among the highest-selling SUV in India ever since it received a generation upgrade in March last year. The Korean auto giant has been developing a facelifted model of Creta which will make its maiden appearance at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2021 slated to be held between 11th and 15th November.

Test mules of the updated Creta have been spotted on multiple occasions in recent months. Hyundai continues to test the upcoming SUV ahead of its international debut next month. Ahead of that, Hyundai has revealed the new Creta Facelift front and rear on their social media.

2022 Creta Photos – Updated Design

The 2022 Creta gets a major overhaul in terms of styling. The new Creta will be based on the brand’s new Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy which is already seen on the new-gen Tucson. The inspiration in design is clearly evident with a completely revised front grille with a parametric jewel pattern that integrates seamlessly into LED DRLs on both sides.

The facelifted Creta will now come with C-shaped rectangular headlamps with projector LED units which are now vertically aligned. It also gets a redesigned front bumper which features a slimmer air inlet in addition to a new fog lamp assembly and a silver-coloured faux skid plate. The character lines and silhouette of the side profile have been carried forward from the current model.

At rear, the taillight assembly looks similar to the current Creta but the tailgate design has been updated. Other styling highlights include a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, redesigned bonnet structure, black claddings on wheel arches and door sills and new alloy wheel designs.

Engine & Transmission Options

Powertrain options on Creta will remain the same with three engines to choose from. This includes a 1.5-lite naturally aspirated petrol unit which kicks out 114 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque. Second option is a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit which churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual as standard on both engines with the option of a CVT and a 6-speed torque converter as options on petrol and diesel units respectively. There is also a 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol engine which is exclusively mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. This powertrain returns an output of 138 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque.

After its global unveiling next month, the new Creta is expected to go on sale in Indonesia first. It will also be the first Hyundai car to be made in Indonesia. After that, new Creta will head to South Korea and China by the first quarter of next year. The SUV is expected to make its debut in India in H2 2022. We can expect a small bump in price of the new Creta when launched in India. Below are more spy images, credit to Indra Fathan.