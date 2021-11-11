2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Makes Global Debut – India Launch Next Year

The India-spec Hyundai Creta facelift will continue to be offered with three engine options- two petrol and one diesel unit

Hyundai has finally taken the covers off from the new 2022 Creta facelift at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2021. Official images of the production-spec SUV recently went viral on the internet. Details on the updated Creta are in line with the speculative renderings and spy shots covered earlier.

The new 2022 Creta will go on sale in Indonesia first with an expected launch by the end of this year. This will be followed by launches in international markets like South Korea and China by the first quarter of next year. The facelifted Creta will make its way to showrooms in India in the second half of next year.

Creta Facelift 2022 Debut – Redesigned Exterior

In its latest avatar, the compact C-segment SUV undergoes a major transformation in its styling since it follows Hyundai’s new Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. Hence, the new Creta now reminds us of its more premium sibling- Tucson. The biggest highlight of the new Creta is a completely new front face featuring a redesigned grille with a parametric jewel theme flanked by integrated LED DRLs on both sides.

It gets a reprofiled front bumper which houses a new pair of vertically oriented dual-beam projector headlamps and a slimmer air inlet along with a silver-coloured faux skid plate. Side profile of the car remains mostly intact with prominent wheel arches and back claddings barring a new dual-tone alloy wheel design. Silver accents on the front bumper have been carried forward to the door sills and rear bumper.

The design of Creta’s rear end will leave netizens polarised yet again with a slightly updated taillight assembly minus the LED stripe connected across the tailgate. Further, the additional creases on the tailgate give it a peculiar look. Other styling highlights include a roof-mounted spoiler, a repositioned stop lamp on roof, a redesigned bonnet structure and a shark-fin antenna.

New Features on offer

Speaking of equipment, Creta is already a feature-packed car possessing the leading amount of features in its class until now. With growing competition in this segment, Hyundai has added Advance Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) to the equipment which enhances the safety of occupants.

Other features on offer include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a Bose stereo system and a panoramic sunroof to name a few. Hyundai has also updated the BlueLink connected car technology in the new Creta.

Engine, Transmission Options

Powering the new Creta is the same set of engine options offered in the current iteration of the SUV. The Indonesia-spec model is only offered with a solitary 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 114 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque. The India-spec model will also be offered with a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor. Transmission options will include a wide range of gearboxes including both manual and automatic.