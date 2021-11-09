2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Photos Leak Ahead Of Official Debut

The new 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift takes major styling cues from its larger sibling Tucson

Hyundai has all set to officially take the covers off from the 2022 Creta facelift at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2021. But ahead of that, official photos of the SUV have leaked online. Images are credit to Indra Fathan.

As spotted in previous spy shots, digital renderings and recent online teasers, the new Creta undergoes a plethora of changes including its design and features. The updated Creta is expected to go on sale in Indonesia first with an expected launch by the end of this year.

It is also the first car from the Korean auto giant to be locally manufactured in Indonesia. This will be followed by launches in South Korean and China by the first quarter of next year while India launch is expected to take place by mid-2022.

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Photos – Updated Design

As mentioned previously, the 2022 Creta undergoes a major overhaul in terms of its styling since it now follows Hyundai’s new Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. Therefore, styling of the new Creta is reminiscent of the new-gen Tucson which is based on the same design philosophy. The most striking design attribute is a redesigned front grille with a parametric jewel pattern that integrates seamlessly into LED DRLs on both sides.

The facelifted Creta gets a revised front bumper thanks to a new rectangular LED headlamp setup which is vertically oriented. The bumper also features a slimmer air inlet in addition to a new fog lamp assembly and a silver-coloured faux skid plate. Side profile of the car remains identical to the current model barring a new dual-tone alloy wheel design.

At the rear, it gets the same LED taillight assembly as its predecessor but doesn’t feature the connected stripe of light across the width of the tailgate anymore. Other styling highlights include a redesigned bonnet structure, a roof-mounted spoiler,

black claddings on wheel arches and door sills and a shark-fin antenna.

Added Features

Speaking of equipment, Creta is already a feature-packed car possessing the leading amount of features in its class until now. However, with advent of new models such as MG Astor, Hyundai will add a few crucial features like Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS). The ADAS functionality will be offered in the top two trims of the SUV and is likely to be offered in the India-spec model as well.

Other inclusions include a new digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera and an updated BlueLink connected car tech. It also gets new safety features such as stolen vehicle immobilization, stolen vehicle tracking and stolen vehicle tracking. Rest of the equipment is carried forward from the current model.

Engine, Transmission Options

The Indonesia-spec Creta will be powered by a sole 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine option which kicks out 114 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque. When it comes to India, the current 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit (114 bhp and 250 Nm) and 1.4-litre GDI turbo petrol mill (138 bhp and 242 Nm) will be on offer as well. Transmission options will also remain same as the outgoing Creta.