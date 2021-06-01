2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Render Based On Leaked Spy Shots

Hyundai is likely to retains the same specs as in the current model of Creta while it may a couple of new features

The second generation Hyundai Creta has just been in the market for over a year and the makers are already planning to give the SUV a cosmetic overhaul. The facelifted version of the compact C-segment crossover was recently spotted testing under heavy wraps in Korea.

Even though the looks of the new-gen Creta had left people’s opinions polarised, it did not affect its reception. The new Creta has been exceptionally well received in India with the SUV clocking the highest sales figures in its segment, consistently for months. With Hyundai deciding to provide a mid-cycle facelift a digital render on the same line has come up.

Updated Exterior Design

The render has been created by KDesign AG and indicates the possible changes in design in the updated Creta. In cohesion with the recently spied test mule, most of the visual updates are concentrated on the front end of the car.

These include a revised blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern replacing the chrome vertically slatted grille. In addition, a chrome outline stretching across the width of the face above the grille. A similar mesh pattern is also witnessed in the air intake vents below the bumper.

The lighting setup also undergoes revision. The LED DRLs have revised internals, so do the headlights which continue with tri-beam projector headlamps with different lamps. The fog lights are integrated within the headlamp cluster which is surrounded by a gloss black treatment.

The headlight clusters are positioned further below which gives the front bumper a more muscular appearance. A much thinner faux silver-coloured skid plate has been attached to the lower lip of the front bumper.

Moving towards the sides, it gets full blacked-out body cladding for the wheel arches and doors with a thin strip of chrome on the door cladding. The door handles are body-coloured instead of chrome. Design of the rear end hasn’t been disclosed but going from the recent spy shots, it isn’t expected to feature any drastic changes since it is the car’s best attraction.

Expected Specs

The facelifted Hyundai Creta is expected to feature the same set of powertrain options. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine and a 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol engine. The 1.5-litre petrol unit churns out 114 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque whereas the 1.5-litre oil burner kicks out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

On the other hand, the peppier 1.4-litre turbo petrol mill pushes out 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are carried out by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, a CVT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. There might be one or two additions to the updated Creta’s equipment.