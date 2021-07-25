2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied Again – Front Similar To Tucson

New Creta facelift will initially launch in global markets followed by its India launch by late 2022

Best selling SUV of India, Hyundai Creta is all set to get a facelift next year. Current generation of Creta is its 2nd gen, which was first launched in China back in 2019. India launch happened in 2020.

Usually, car manufacturers launch facelift after 3 to 4 years. Considering its international debut took place in 2019, one can expect the debut of the Creta facelift to take place in 2022.

2022 Creta Facelift Front Spied

The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift has been has been spotted testing once again. This time, the front has been revealed. The latest spy shots and spy video are from Indonesia, credit to Autonetmagz.

From the leaked spy shots, it is clear that Hyundai is giving the Creta a design language similar to the new gen Tucson. Latest gen Hyundai Tucson made its debut late last year. It went on sale in many countries, but has not been launched in India yet. Hyundai continues to sell the old gen Tucson in India. Take a look at the spy video of Creta Facelift 2022 below.

Apart from the Tucson inspired grille, 2022 Creta facelift also gets a new fog lamp assembly, revised bumper design and faux skid plate. Spy shots show a lower central air dam, LED DRLs and headlamp cluster in a dark finish. It could also get new alloy wheel designs, split tail lamps. Side profile is likely to remain completely unchanged.

The interiors of the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift will also receive some updates but could remain largely similar to its current model. It could get even more feature-rich with a HUD head up unit, ADAS enabled autonomous driving technology, etc.

It would come in with new leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and a powered driver’s seat as is also seen on its current counterpart. The interiors will also sport 8 speaker Bose premium audio system and auto dimming inside rear view mirror.

Powertrain Options Unchanged

Where the engine lineup on the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift is concerned, there will most likely be no change. In India, it will be offered with two petrol engines and one diesel engine. The 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine will make 115 hp power and 144 Nm torque.

The 1.4 liter turbocharged petrol engine will be capable of 140 hp power and 242 Nm torque while the 1.5 liter turbocharged diesel engine will offer 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options will include 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox while the turbocharged petrol engine will get mated to a 7 speed DCT.