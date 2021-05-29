2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift SUV Spied – New Front Inspired From Tucson

The front end styling with new grille and lighting signature seems to be inspired by the new Tucson

The new gen Hyundai Creta is still fairly new, fresh and highly sought after in its target markets. However, the South Korean automaker is not resting on its laurels, and it is already working on a mid-life refresh. A camouflaged prototype has been recently spotted testing in Korea, giving us an idea of the changes to come.

Hyundai Creta facelift

While Hyundai resorted to a conservative approach for its first gen Creta, its successor adopts a radical philosophy with a love-it-or-hate-it styling. The reception in India clearly indicates that it stuck a chord with the audience but Hyundai is known for a brisk design evolution. The facelift prototype doesn’t reveal much but it can be observed that majority of the visual changes are concentrated on the front fascia.

It seems the Hyundai Creta facelift derives is inspiration from the larger Tucson crossover which is on sale in the international markets. The new Hyundai Tucson’s design trait of LED signature lights merging seamlessly into a 3D grille will give the Creta a much more amiable presence. The spy shots show that the LED headlamps of the updated Creta are positioned lower than the current design, and this is consistent with Tucson-like styling.

The profile retains the current shape and we expect the changes to the rear fascia to be less drastic as well. Given the Creta is still fairly new and well equipped, we don’t expect the interior to change much either, but one can always count on Hyundai to augment the features list with every iteration.

Specifications

The Hyundai Creta facelift is likely to retain the existing powertrain lineup with emission regulations set to get more stringent all over the world in the coming years, there is a high chance of electrification. As far as Indian market is concerned, a standard mild-hybrid system across the powertrain range sounds like a good place to start. A fully electric version will also will be a nice addition considering that BEVs are slowly gaining traction in our market.

To recap, the Hyundai Creta is currently available with an entry level 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115 hp and 144 Nm of torque, a range-topping 1.4-liter GDI turbo-petrol unit outputting 140 hp and 242 Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor dishing out 115 hp and 250 Nm.

The NA petrol engine can be specified with either a 6-speed manual or an iVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) while the turbo-petrol mill is available exclusively with a 7-DCT. The oil burner is offered with a 6-MT or a 6-AT (torque converter).

Launch timeline

The Hyundai Creta is still has some life left in it before it requires a refresh. So, we don’t expect the updated version to enter production before the end of 2021. Expect the updated Creta to debut sometime next year. A similar styling update will eventually be implemented on the new Alcazar as well.