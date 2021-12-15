2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Top Two Variants Compared – Prime Vs Style

Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to be officially launched in India around the third quarter of CY2022

After making an official debut at the 2021 GIIAS last month, the facelifted Hyundai Creta has started reaching dealerships in Indonesia. The latest images courtesy of Indra Fathan uploaded on Instagram have revealed that the updated Creta is being flaunted in showrooms.

The images reveal two variants of the facelifted Creta Prime and Style. Both are top of the line trims for the Indonesia-spec model and feature subtle cosmetic differences which set them apart. Both these trims also vary in terms of certain features as well.

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Variants – Prime Vs Style

Exterior wears the same design, however, the Prime variant features some extra embellishments to spruce up its look. For starters, both variants feature a prominent skid plate on the front bumper, however, the Prime variant gets a red lip underlining the wide air intake which is missed on the Style trim. The same treatment has been carried out at the rear bumper of the Prime variant as well.

The Style trim on picture wears a white exterior paint job with blacked-out pillars. Whereas the Prime trim also gets a blacked-out roof which gives the car a proper dual-tone appearance. Both variants receive a completely blacked-out grille with a gloss finish. The parametric jewel theme on the front grille, inspired by the new-gen Tucson, also gets the ‘H’ emblem in gloss black finish instead of chrome.

In terms of features, both Style and Prime trims are heavily loaded with features, however, the latter edges out the former in this department. The Style variant misses out on novelties such as a panoramic sunroof and in-built air purifier which are present in the Prime trim. The Prime variant also gets LED interior illumination while the style trim features halogen lights.

2022 Creta Facelift- Design Updates

As mentioned earlier, the biggest update in the facelifted Creta is a completely redesigned front face inspired by Tucson. The grille with a parametric jewel theme features integrated LED DRLs on both sides which are only revealed when illuminated.

The SUV also receives a reprofiled front bumper which houses a new pair of vertically oriented dual-beam projector headlamps and a slimmer air inlet along with a faux skid plate.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

In Indonesia, Creta will be offered a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the standard option. This unit can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The India-spec model will also offer two additional engine options in the form of a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit and a 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol mill.

The diesel mill can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The turbo petrol unit is only offered with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox as standard. The updated Creta is expected to hit showrooms in India by mid-2022.

