2022 Hyundai Creta N Line Launch Price R165k (Rs 26 L) – ADAS Features

Hyundai Creta N Line launched in Brazil is based on the pre-facelift model of Creta currently on sale in India

Hyundai is aiming to expand its N Line range across its international lineup. In India, the Korean auto giant already retails i20 N Line and will also launch N Line variants of the facelifted Venue soon. The next N Line model to garner headlines is based on Creta which has now made its global debut in South American markets.

A few weeks back, a test mule of Hyundai Creta N Line was spotted testing in Brazil and now the sportier iteration of the compact SUV has been launched at a price of R$ 165,090 (Approx Rs 26.2 lakhs). As reported previously, the N Line version of Creta is based on the pre-facelift version of the SUV and not the facelifted model that was introduced in Indonesia late last year.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Exterior Updates

As expected, the N Line variant of Creta gets significant styling updates on its exterior. The most prominent of those is a wider front grille with dark chrome inserts as seen in i20 N Line and also looks similar to the upcoming new-gen Tucson. Front bumper gets a more aggressive design thanks to the darkened inserts on the air dam

The bumper also features contrast grey panels which separate the air dam from fog lamp housings. Side profile of Creta N Line is almost identical to the regular model barring the dual-tone Y-shaped alloy wheel design and a differently styled cladding with chrome inserts for door sills. Unlike i20 N Line, the N line variant of Creta doesn’t feature any red highlights on the front bumper or brake callipers.

At the rear, Creta N Line flaunts a reprofiled bumper that houses a honeycomb mesh pattern with darkened inserts and a dual-barrel exhaust tip finished in chrome or black. Other visual highlights include a shark-fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, roof rails and dual-tone exterior colour schemes.

Interior Updates, ADAS

Interiors of Creta N Line are dominated by an all-black theme with contrast red stitching on N Line-specific seat upholstery and door trim and an N Line steering wheel with red inserts. Like other N Line models, this sportier top-spec model of Creta also benefits from N-line branded seats, gear selector knob and aluminium pedals.

Feature updates on offer include ADAS enabled tech Hyundai SmartSense. It will offer automatic high beam, lane assist, side blind spot cameras, fatigue detector, collision alert, automatic braking, rear seat presence alert, etc.

In Brazil, the standard Creta is offered with two engine options- a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre MPi naturally aspirated petrol unit. The former kicks out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter pushes out 166 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The N-Line variant is solely available with the 1.0-litre petrol unit mated to a 6 speed automatic gearbox.

Expected India-spec Creta N Line

Hyundai hasn’t confirmed the launch of Creta N Line in India yet. If and when it arrives on our shores, it is most likely to be based on the facelifted Creta which is slated to make its debut in India later this year. The India-spec Creta N Line is expected to derive its power from a 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol motor that pumps out 138 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque and will be exclusively paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.