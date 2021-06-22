2022 Hyundai Elantra N Teased Ahead Of Global Debut – Octavia RS Rival

Upon its launch, Hyundai Elantra N will compete against Skoda Octavia RS slated to make its debut in 2022

It is well-known that Hyundai distinguishes its performance cars from its regular models by using the ‘N’ suffix. The N division of Hyundai has been a go-to store for many performance enthusiasts in recent times. The South Korean auto giant has been teasing the upcoming 2022 Elantra N since September last year which will be the sixth model in the N performance lineup.

The carmaker has teased the performance version of the premium sedan once again hinting at its imminent global debut. Hyundai has shared new teaser image of Elantra N showing an undisguised prototype of the sports sedan. Apart from the alloy wheels and the car’s rear section, nothing much can be decoded from these two images in terms of its exterior design.

Sporty Exterior Design

The first image presents the car’s rear end which gets two fat and round exhaust tailpipes- one on each side. In addition, there is a boot lid-attached spoiler painted in black enhancing the car’s sporty appeal. A thin yellow-coloured LED strip runs across the boot lid connecting the two LED taillamps. The prototype is seen wearing N division’s customary shade of Performance Blue which is complemented by red accents across rear diffuser and side skirts.

The image also highlights the aggressive character lines along its side profile giving it an aerodynamic look. The second image focuses on the snowflake design of alloy wheels with a dual-one diamond-cut finish painted in glossy black and silver.

The wheels also feature N-branded brake callipers dipped in red paint giving the wheel assembly a sporty contrast. They are wrapped around by Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. Other styling highlights include a raked rear windscreen, black finished B-pillars and shark fin antenna.

Features Expected

Sporty theme on the sedan’s exterior should be reflected inside the cabin as well although there are no official images released to support this claim. N-specific brandings are likely to be slapped on upholstery and steering wheel. Red accents will be sprayed across the dashboard and seats to create a sporty contrast. The new Elantra N will pack all creature comforts of the standard model including ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, connected car technology and a touchscreen infotainment display to name a few.

Performance

Underneath the hood is where the real deal is. Elantra N Line is propelled by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol mill cranking out a healthy 275 bhp. This could be paired with either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The sedan can reportedly sprint 0-100 kmph in under six seconds and while top speed has been capped at 250 kmph.

It will also get a limited-slip differential and multiple drive modes. Performance will further be enhanced with a retuned chassis and hardware which will offer sportier handling and dynamics. More details are awaited to be revealed at the time of its unveiling.