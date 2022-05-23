2022 Hyundai i10 NIOS Corporate Edition – First Look Walkaround

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition launched, based on Magna trim, and available in MT and AMT

For Hyundai, Nios sales have been a high volume input. Having constantly contributed as one of the top 3 sellers for Hyundai, Nios is Hyundai’s best selling hatchback. To give NIOS sales yet another boost, Hyundai Motor India Ltd has now introduced the Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition.

Based on the Magna trim, Corporate Edition i10 NIOS price point starts at Rs 6,28,900 (ex-showroom) fr the MT variant. The AMT variant is priced at Rs 6,97,700. Powered by the 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine, Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition is positioned as a small car with ‘Sporty & Hi-Tech’ appeal. Diesel options of i10 NIOS and Aura have been discontinued.

2022 Hyundai i10 NIOS Corporate Edition

The new edition is built on the Magna trim with 5MT / AMT transmission options mated to the 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine. Exterior enhancements include roof rails and rear chrome garnish. It sports a 175/60 R15 (D=380.2 mm) Gun Metal styled wheel. It’s easily recognised by the designated ‘Corporate Emblem’, black painted ORVM, and glossy black radiator grill. This will be standard for all body colours.

On the inside, Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition sports all black interiors matched with red inserts (Seats, AC Vents and Gear Boot). The car features a 17.14 cm (6.75”) touchscreen infotainment with navigation through Smartphone Mirroring. The electric folding ORVM with LED Turn Indicator on Outside Mirror is standard. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of the new Hyundai i10 NIOS Corporate edition below, credit to sansCARi sumit.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai conceptualized the GRAND i10 NIOS for progressive and young new age customers in India. Having witnessed a trailblazing sales run since its launch, we are glad to now introduce the Sporty and Hi-Tech focussed Corporate Edition on the GRAND i10 NIOS to induce delight and enhance the value offered to new age buyers. With unique and innovative aesthetic enhancements and technology, we are sure the Corporate Edition will captivate the aspirations of customers looking for a sporty, feature loaded and efficient hatchback.”

Hyundai small car sales

In recent months, Hyundai small car sales appear to have been dormant. In the meantime, Hyundai Santro sales contribution has dwindled, and fallen out of favour. Santro has been discontinued once again from India. Hyundai is going to be without a proper small car for some time, until they have a replacement to Santro.

Since this space has reinvented itself, small cars no longer look like tallboys or tend to be boxy bits. They are being marketed as small sized UVs in recent times. Following Renault Kwid, Tata Punch has made the most of this trend. It won’t be surprising if a topseller like Hyundai finds momentum with such a move.

Hyundai India’s focus on the UV segment remains strong. Venue facelift will soon be in the market. With Hyundai being one of the country’s top sellers, it wouldn’t bode well to wash its hands off a small car. A segment that has over the years helped Hyundai gain brand reputation. The new-gen Tucson is scheduled for launch soon as well. Creta facelift is also getting planned.