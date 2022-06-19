2022 Hyundai Stargazer MPV Teased – Ertiga XL6, Carens Rival

Hyundai is getting ready to unveil a new global MPV called Stargazer – Official teasers are out

Indonesia is one of the largest MPV market in the world. A considerable number of global MPV models make their international debut in the country. Joining the bandwagon is upcoming Stargazer MPV from Hyundai.

Ahead of its upcoming debut, Hyundai has released some teasers of its Stargazer. Teasers confirm presence of an unique horizontal LED DRL, which runs across MPV’s bonnet. It also gets a quad-pod headlamp set-up, which sits close to its grille. Hyundai has also deployed its latest Parametric Jewel grille, something we have seen in new Venue 2022 in India and multiple international models, including the facelifted Creta, and latest gen Tucson.

2022 Hyundai Stargazer MPV Teased

A teaser of its silhouette confirms that its side profile will have a typical MPV styling. On the rear, teaser showcases that Stargazer will get Hyundai’s H-styled connected LED tail-lamps. These H-styled LED tail-lamps are part of Hyundai’s current design philosophy and just like the Parametric Jewel grille, we have seen these on other models like 2022 Venue too.

Overall, the model can be considered as a spiritual successor of Hyundai’s Trajet and one which borrows considerable design cues from its larger sibling, Hyundai Staria. While more details regarding the Stargazer aren’t out as of now, we can confirm that it will compete with the likes of Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Avanza and Mitsubishi Xpander in Indonesia.

Potential Indian Launch?

As of now, there is no confirmation from Hyundai that it plans on bringing in Stargazer to India. However, if it does, it could fit well in Hyundai’s Indian line-up. With Indian urban customers looking out for vehicles with larger interior space, needs of a good looking MPV have gone up. Kia tried to address this very customer base and has been able to clock sales of around 5,000 – 7,000 units of Carens monthly.

There seems to be sufficient space for at least one more entrant in the segment, as the competition currently narrows down to just Maruti Ertiga, XL6 and Kia Carens. Like the Carens, Stargazer could borrow its powertrain line-up from the Creta. Creta’s current engine line-up consists of a naturally aspirated petrol motor and turbo charged diesel and petrol engines.

Hyundai India Launch Plans 2022

Hyundai’s Indian Leadership Team is probably busy planning on safe-guarding its position as India’s second largest OEM (in volumes). In the last 6 months, product onslaught from Tata Motors has helped the home-grown automaker to dethrone Hyundai from its coveted second 2 times. This should have raised alarm bells at Hyundai’s HQ and unsurprisingly, Hyundai is planning to re-jig its entire Indian line-up.

We witnessed the launch of 2022 Venue recently and in the second half of the year, we expect Hyundai to bring in some more products, like a facelifted Creta and an all new Tucson. All of these shall ideally help Hyundai to stay ahead of Tata Motors and comfortably stick on to its position as country’s second largest OEM. Introduction of a product like Stargazer could further boost its sales by ~5,000 units without any cannibalization of its own line-up.