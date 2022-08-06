2022 Hyundai Tucson Arrives At Dealer Showroom – 3 Diesel, 2 Petrol

2022 Hyundai Tucson will be launched on 10th August – Total 5 variants are on offer, 3 with diesel and 2 with petrol

Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for the 4th gen Tucson SUV. It will be officially launched in the country on 10th August 2022. Leaked document reveals that Hyundai has already received over 50,000 bookings for new Tucson. Just as is seen in the case of Alcazar and i20 N Line, the new Tucson will also be sold exclusively through Hyundai’s 246 Signature outlets located at 125 cities.

The new Hyundai Tucson, based on the company’s ‘Sensual Sportiness’ design language, is being presented in two trims of Platinum and Signature and in petrol and diesel engine options. Two petrol variants and three diesel variants. All variants get an exclusive set of features and even the base Platinum trim comes in loaded with a host of comfort, infotainment and connected car equipment.

2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV Arrives At Dealer Showroom

Ahead of launch, the first batch of new Hyundai Tucson SUVs have started to arrive at dealer showrooms across India. These exclusive images are credited to automotive enthusiast Anvay Sheolikar. He managed to click these when the Tucson SUV was getting off-loaded from trailer truck outside a Hyundai dealership. The five variants on offer are – Platinum Petrol AT, Signature Petrol AT, Platinum Diesel AT, Signature Diesel AT, Signature Diesel AT 4WD.

New Hyundai Tucson Platinum gets a large parametric jewel front grille, static bending LED lamps and automatic LED multi reflector headlamps with vertical LED DRLs along with connected LED tail lamps. It also receives roof rails and rides on 18 inch dual tone alloy wheels.

The interiors are finished in a black and light grey colour scheme with black gloss seen on its central fascia. There is leatherette seating with reclining function for second row seats and height adjustable front seats with height adjustable front and rear headrests. The seating is in a 60:40 split while the interiors also sport 64 colour ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

Comfort and convenience features on the Tucson Platinum extend to a 10.25 inch digital display system, dual zone climate control with a multi air mode and rear AC vents and a 10 way adjustable driver seat with lumbar support. It also gets electronic parking brake, cruise control and drive modes of Eco, Normal, Sport and Smart. A 360 degree camera with front and rear parking sensors are also seen on the Platinum trim.

2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV – Platinum Trim

Interiors of the new Tucson also sport a range of infotainment and connected car technology. These include a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with OTA updates. An 8 speaker Bose sound system, home to car commands via Alexa and Google Voice Assistant and BlueLink connected car technology are also among features offered on the Tucson Platinum.

There is also remote engine start/stop feature, remote climate control, remote seat ventilation and TPMS information besides real time vehicle tracking, smart watch connectivity with remote and destination send to car. Voice assist is being offered for a range of features such as climate control, sunroof, seat ventilation and warming, weather, maps and truck open.

Safety is via a total of 6 airbags (Front Dual, Side and Curtain Airbags), hill start assist control, downhill brake control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors with reverse camera and ABS and EBD. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be offered in seven colour options of Fiery Red, Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Amazon Grey, Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof and Polar White with Phantom Black roof.

2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV – Signature Trim

The higher spec Hyundai Tucson Signature gets all of the features seen on the Platinum trim along with some premium equipment. These include memory function for driver seat, 8 way adjustable passenger seat and heated and ventilated seats in the front. There is a special passenger seat walk-in device, hands free opening of tail gate and AWD terrain mode that includes Snow, Mud and Sand. ADAS safety suite, under the name of Hyundai Smart Sense, offers features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, forward collision assist and rear cross traffic assist.

Powertrain specifications on the new Tucson includes advanced petrol and diesel options. The 2.0 liter petrol motor offers 156 hp power at 6,200 rpm and 192 Nm torque at 4,500 rpm mated to a 6 speed automatic gearbox. The 2.0 liter diesel engine is capable of 186 hp power at 4,000 rpm and 416 Nm torque at 2,000-2,750 rpm. The engine gets mated to an 8 speed automatic gearbox. McPherson Strut suspension in front and Multi-Link with Coil Spring at the rear along with HTRAC all-wheel drive system with Multi Terrain Modes and AWD ECU allows for better traction sending torque both to front and rear wheels.

Though no prices have been announced as on date, the new Tucson SUV is expected to be priced in the Rs 27-32 lakh range. It will compete with the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross and higher trims of Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.