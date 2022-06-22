2022 Hyundai Tucson India Launch Date 13th July – Official

The new Hyundai Tucson will be launched in a segment above the Harrier, Hector and XUV700

The Hyundai Tucson is all set to see if it’s gonna be third-time-lucky in India. The first generation model was generally considered to be too early for the then small car-loving nation while the third gen version could have done much better had Hyundai got the pricing right.

Now, the South Korean stalwart is preparing to usher in the fourth generation Tucson which has been a runaway success in international markets. Hyundai has announced the India launch date of the new 2022 Tucson. It will take place on 13th July. Official bookings will open soon.

2022 Hyundai Tucson – What’s new?

The new iteration of one of Hyundai’s best selling SUVs (over 7 million sold worldwide) emerges as a vastly improved product with respect to its predecessor. The new Tucson debuted Hyundai’s current design language which is characterized by a prominent grille which seamlessly integrates LED lighting signature.

The lines are fluent, surfaces taut, creases accentuated and proportions spot on. It is one of the best looking 5-seat crossovers in the market and we think this quality will be rewarded by the Indian audience.

The interior would be a familiar territory for those who have spent some time in the new Creta. The general dashboard layout is comparable but the Tucson does sport sleeker AC vents, a TFT colour instrument display and more premium materials and trims. For India, expect Hyundai to offer fully loaded trims with all the bells and whistles, along with ADAS features. This could make the new Tucson as the first Hyundai car to come with ADAS enabled features.

2022 Hyundai Tucson India – Powertrain

Even though our market recently made a definitive shift towards petrol engined vehicles, diesel is still a popular choice in the premium SUV segment as demonstrated by the Tata Harrier / Safari twins, Mahindra XUV700 and Jeep Compass. So, we expect the new Hyundai Tucson to be powered petrol as well as diesel engine options.

Outgoing Tucson in India is offered with a petrol 2.0 liter motor, delivering 150 hp / 192 Nm mated to a 6 speed automatic torque converter. Diesel Tucson comes with a 2.0 liter engine delivering 182 hp / 400 Nm mated to an 8 speed automatic TC.

Market prospects

Hyundai India has reasons to expect the new Tucson to do better than its predecessors in terms of sales. The Indian market is heavily oriented towards SUVs of all shapes and sizes, and the Tucson will contend in a segment which has been witnessing a strong growth.

Competition will come from the likes of Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700. But Tucson will be in its own class against these rivals. The new Creta has laid a solid groundwork to establish Hyundai as an attractive brand in the mid-premium SUV segment, and we think this will help the new Tucson to have a strong start.