2022 Hyundai Tucson Launch Price Rs 27.7 L – Top 10 Things To Know

India-spec Hyundai Tucson 2022 doesn’t get the 1.6L Hybrid-petrol engine with 230 bhp like the global variant

Hyundai Tucson 2022 has been launched in India and will sit above the Alcazar. While Alcazar was just a stretched-out Creta, Tucson is designed as a D segment SUV from the ground up. So, it looks a lot more proportionate than the Alcazar. A total of seven colour options are on offer, 5 mono tone (Polar White, Phantom Black, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Grey) and 2 dual tones (White / Black and Red / Black).

2022 Hyundai Tucson prices start from Rs 27.7 lakh, ex-sh. Since we don’t get Genesis vehicles and other Hyundai vehicles like Santa Fe, Sonata and Palisade, Tucson is Hyundai’s flagship offering for India. Here are top 10 things about Hyundai’s new flagship.

Hyundai Tucson 2022 – Design

Hyundai has imparted its new “Sensuous Sportiness” design language on Tucson. Even though the previous model was handsome looking, let us call the new-gen Tucson “wildly unique”. Fits the bill perfectly, doesn’t it? It gets a new parametric grille up front that houses LED DRLs and below it is an LED headlamp cluster. From the front, it reminds us of the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV, especially with the grille layout.

It gets a sculpted bonnet, large air dam and a skid plate in front that gives it the muscular SUV appeal. The whole body gets a lot of cuts and creases. In the side profile, Tucson gets a ‘Z’ shape design pattern. At the rear, it takes a wild approach in its tail-light design. When looked at as a whole, Tucson comes off as busy and wild.

Interiors

When Hyundai Tucson’s exteriors come off as wild, the interiors are subtle. It gets a neat and uncluttered layout where everything falls in place ergonomically. The dashboard gets a layered effect with soft-touch plastics on top and beige plastics at the bottom. It also gets leather upholstery to up the premium quotient. Given the size of the SUV and the long wheelbase, we can expect it to be roomy and comfy at the same time.

Size

Hyundai Tucson 2022 measures 4,630 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width, 1,665 mm in height and has a 2,775 mm long wheelbase between front and rear wheels. Tucson boasts 172 mm ground clearance on global model and India-spec model can get something similar. Despite its size, it promises a small 5.9 m turning radius. In terms of boot space, it gets 620 litres of capacity which is squarish in shape and has no load lip too.

Features

Hyundai has packed Tucson with features to the gills. Tucson offers Home-to-car with Alexa and Google voice assistant, remote engine start, a 10.25” horizontal touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated and heated seats, 8-speaker premium sound system from Bose, door pocket lighting, sleek panel hosting capacitive touch buttons for vehicle functions, dual-zone climate control and more.

In terms of telematics, it gets a slew of features too. It gets voice commands, 10 regional languages and 2 global languages, OTA updates, sounds of nature, valet mode, hands-free powered tailgate, electronic parking brake, wireless phone charger, rain-sensing wipers, and user profiles too. When connected to a smartphone via Hyundai Bluelink, it unlocks 60 connected car features too.

Creature Comforts

Hyundai Tucson gets a lot of creature comforts too. For starters, it gets a panoramic sunroof, driver seat memory function, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, second-row reclining function, second-row seat tumbling from the boot with a lever, 60:40 split rear seat and more. It gets soft-touch plastics for the premium feel, door pocket lighting, one-touch up and down for all windows, 64 colour mood lighting, leather upholstery, nature sounds, cooled glovebox, powered front seat and more.

Chassis

This is by far the greatest upgrade Tucson gets over the previous model. The old Tucson, also known as iX35 in some markets, had scored 0-star crash safety ratings under Latin NCAP. The new Tucson is based on the company’s Third Generation Compact N3 platform. This platform also does duties in Hyundai’s Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Sonata, Staria and Kia’s Carnival, K5, K8, Sorento and Sportage.

Global Tucson chassis is called NX4 and if India-spec Tucson chassis is identical, Hyundai’s new flagship for India will be the safest of the portfolio. Also, it will be the first and only Hyundai vehicle to potentially score a 5-star rating under upcoming Bharat NCAP.

Standard Safety Features

Hyundai’s new flagship, Tucson, promises advanced active and passive safety features as standard across variants. Standard safety features include 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ESC, hill-descent and hill-assist, all four disc brakes, blind-spot view monitor and surround-view monitor too.

Technology

Hyundai cars generally come jam-packed with features. But on flagship Tucson, Hyundai is getting more tech-savvy. Hyundai Tucson 2022 comes with Hyundai SmartSense with level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) capability. With the help of cameras and sensors, Tucson is able to detect cars, pedestrians and cyclists allowing for 19 ADAS features. It has Forward collision warning and avoidance assistance for cars, pedestrians, cycles and junctions too. Along with it, it also has blind-spot collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist and more.

Performance

Hyundai Tucson 2022 offers two engine options for India incorporating both petrol and diesel fuel options. The petrol engine is Nu 2.0L Petrol engine that displaces 1,999 cc and makes 156 PS of power at 6,200 RPM and 192 Nm of torque at 4,500 RPM. This engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission only.

The diesel engine, however, is the more performant of the two options. It is the New R 2.0L VGT Diesel engine that displaces 1,997 cc and makes 186 PS of power at 4,000 RPM and 416 Nm of torque within 2,000 RPM to 2,750 RPM. It also gets a variable geometry turbo (VGT) which allows the turbocharger to boost air in different quantities with different speeds and hence negating some of the turbo-lag associated with turbo-diesel powertrains.

AWD Versatility

All-new Hyundai Tucson 2022 gets an AWD system dubbed as HTRAC. This system also comes with Multi-Terrain modes with Snow mode, Mud mode and Sand mode to choose between. With the HTRAC AWD system, Hyundai aims to provide safe driving on challenging terrains like snow, sand and mud while the user has the most amount of fun instead of being terrified. With smart software and sensors, the HTRAC system can detect traction conditions and provide precise control over AWD coupling clutch splitting the right amount of power between the front and rear wheels.