2022 Hyundai Tucson Safety Rating 0 Star – Latin NCAP Crash Test

Latin NCAP has crash tested the new gen Hyundai Tucson – It has scored a 0 star safety rating for base variant with 2 airbags

2022 Hyundai Tucson was recently launched in India. It has met with success straight away as the SUV is sold out for the year. India-spec Hyundai Tucson has not been crash tested yet.

New Gen Hyundai Tucson scored a 5 star safety rating back in Nov 2021, when it was crash tested by Euro NCAP. Now, in the Latin NCAP crash test, it has surprisingly scored a 0 star safety rating for the base variant with 2 airbags while the Tucson 2022 variant with 6 airbags has managed to score a 3 star safety rating. Previous gen Tucson had also scored a 0 star safety rating at Latin NCAP last year.

2022 Hyundai Tucson 2 Airbags – Safety Rating 0 Star

For adult occupants, the 2 airbags Hyundai Tucson 2022 model scored 20.09 points which is 50.23% of the total available points. For child occupant, the score was just 2.62 points or 5.34% of the total available points. The crash tested Hyundai Tucson SUVs were made in South Korea / Czech Republic.

Comment from Latin NCAP for Adult Occupant – Frontal impact: – The protection offered to the driver and passenger head and neck was good. Driver and passenger chest showed good protection. Driver and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they can impact with dangerous structures behind the fascia. Driver tibias showed adequate and good protection while passengers tibias showed good protection. Footwell area was rated as stable.

The bodyshell was rated stable. Side impact: Head, chest, abdomen and pelvis protection was good. Side Pole Impact: Was not performed as the car does not offer side head protection as standard. Whiplash: The seat showed marginal protection to the adult neck. UN R32: the car meets the rear impact structure requirements. AEB City: the car offers optional AEB city meeting the performance requirements but does not fulfil Latin NCAP preconditions and availability requirements for scoring. Rescue sheet: Met Latin NCAP requirements.

Comment from Latin NCAP for Child occupant – The child seat for the 3-year-old child was installed rearward facing using ISOFIX anchorages and support leg. It was capable of preventing head exposure and offered good protection. Side Impact: The CRS offered full protection. The Q1.5 was installed rearward facing using ISOFIX anchorages and support leg, the CRS prevented the head exposure offering full protection. Side Impact: The CRS offered full protection. Several of the CRSs tested for installation failed. Despite having standard ISOFIX anchorages in rear outboard positions marking was not according to Latin NCAP criteria. The rear centre position is equipped with a lap belt only as standard. Airbag warning when a rearward CRS is installed in the passenger seat meets Latin NCAP requirements. The car does not have a passenger airbag disconnection switch as standard equipment.

2022 Hyundai Tucson 6 Airbags – Safety Rating 3 Star

Hyundai Tucson 2022 with 6 airbags scored a much better safety rating, but it was not the same as the Euro-spec model. Adult safety points scored were at 32.64 or 81.61% of the total available points. For child safety, it scored 34.07 points or 69.53% of the total available points.