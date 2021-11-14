2022 Hyundai Tucson Safety Rating – Crash Tested By Euro NCAP

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson is expected to hit India showrooms sometime next year

The fourth generation Hyundai Tucson recently underwent a safety test at Euro NCAP and scored a perfect 5-star rating. The premium mid-size crossover made its global debut last year and went on sale in North American markets in November 2020.

The Euro NCAP test result holds great significance for the Indian audience since the SUV is slated to make its debut in India next year. Test mules of the new-gen Tucson have already been spotted testing on Indian roads. The SUV has scored 86 percent in adult occupant safety tests and 87 percent in child safety tests.

In addition, Tucson received scores of 66 percent for vulnerable road users and 70 percent for safety assists onboard. The latter vindicates the long list of safety features on offer in the new-gen Tucson. These include automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, driver attention alert and much more.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Safety Rating – Safe Experience for Adults

Further, Tucson’s passenger compartment remained stable in the frontal offset test in which it scored 12.4 points out of the available 16. In the lateral impact test, it recorded an impressive 15.4 points. The crossover scored 3.3 out of 4 points on the rear impact test and a rescue and extrication rating of 2 points. Overall, the points tally added up to 33.1 out of 38 points for adult occupant protection.

Tucson offered good protection to most of the critical body parts in the full-width barrier test. However, driver chest protection was rated as marginal. For the side barrier test, protection of all critical body areas was found to be good or adequate. The SUV scored the maximum points for the side pole impact test which offered good protection of all critical body areas.

Good Allround Protection

According to Euro NCAP, Tucson offered good protection for the knees and femurs of both the driver and passenger in the frontal offset test. In both the frontal offset test and the side barrier impact, protection for all critical body areas of both child dummies was good. For the safety assist category, Tucson scored a total of 11.3 points out of 16 whereas in pedestrian protection the SUV scored a total of 36.1 points out of 54.

In terms of child occupation protection, 2021 Tucson scored 42.9 points out of the total 49 points available. The testing unit was assessed for the safety of six- and ten-YO children. The variant tested by Euro NCAP was the base GLS trim of Tucson powered by a 1.6-litre GDI turbo petrol engine paired with hybrid technology. The car weighed a total of 1633 kilos.

This 5-star safety rating will also be valid for other mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants of the SUV powered by the 1.6-litre turbo petrol unit. In addition, it will also be valid for the 1.6-litre CRDi diesel with and without a 48V mild-hybrid technology.