2022 Hyundai Tucson Spied With Radar Module For ADAS Features

Fourth generation Hyundai Tucson has already made its debut overseas – India launch is expected in second half of 2022

Hyundai has been testing the upcoming 2022 Tucson in India for quite some time now. New generation model of the premium mid-size SUV made its global debut around eighteen months back and went on sale in the USA from November 2020 onwards. New gen Tucson SUV comes with quite a few upgrades over its predecessor which is still on sale in India.

Recently, a test mule of new-gen Tucson was spotted testing near Chennai in a fully camouflaged avatar. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Anson Joseph for sharing these latest spy images. As we already know, upcoming Tucson will be a stark departure from the outgoing model in terms of design and specifications.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Spied – Exterior Design

New-gen Tucson carries forward Hyundai’s latest ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy which involves heavily revised front and rear ends. It gets a completely new 3D grille design with a parametric jewel theme.

Faux skid plates underneath the front bumper accentuate its SUV appeal. Shoulder lines flowing along the side profile look very sharp. From the looks of it, the test mule of new-gen Tucson rides on 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

At rear, it gets a redesigned tailgate that features new LED tail lamp clusters with a half-concealed triangular design on both sides that are connected to each other by a thin LED stripe. Other notable exterior highlights include a high-mounted stop lamp, black plastic claddings on wheel arches and door sills, and a sporty rear diffuser.

2022 Hyundai Tucson ADAS

While the test mule seen in latest spy pics is covered from bumper to bumper in camouflage we still have managed to get hold of some crucial details. On a closer glance at the lower bumper, one can notice the presence of a radar module which suggests that Hyundai will be offering ADAS (Advanced Driver’s Assistance System) for India-spec Tucson.

For reference, ADAS comprises a number of advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking, lane change assist, adaptive cruise control and more. Other notable features expected to be offered in India-spec Tucson are a twin-screen infotainment display, a digital instrument console, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ambient mood lighting in 64 colours, a Bose stereo system, etc.

Multiple Powertrain Options

Internationally, fourth-gen Tucson is available in multiple engine options but India-spec model is likely to be offered with a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated motor or a 1.6-litre GDI turbo petrol unit. Former is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard while latter is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Hyundai might also add a diesel engine option considering demand for oil burners in India. Upon launch, the new Tucson will take on the likes of Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 23-28 lakh, ex-sh.