2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV Spied In India – Jeep Compass Rival

Fourth-gen Tucson is a major leap over its predecessor in terms of design, aesthetics and functionality

Unveiled in 2020, new-gen Hyundai Tucson is available for sale in several international markets. In India, it is expected to be launched sometime in Q2-Q3 next year. Ahead of that, it has just been spied testing near company plant in Chennai. Spy shot is credit to automotive enthusiast SK Sridhar. New Tucson will continue to rival the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross and Jeep Compass.

2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV design and features

While third-gen Tucson has a classy look and feel, fourth-gen Tucson has transformed into an entirely new species that’s all about glitz and glamour. The refined, graceful looks of the predecessor have been replaced with heavy doses of quirky design bits on new-gen Tucson.

The metamorphosis could easily bring about a change in target audience profile, wherein new Tucson gains preference among a relatively younger customer base. Fourth-gen Tucson gets a new radiator grille that comes with integrated DRLs. Based on the variant, the grille has silver paint or dark black chrome finish.

While projector headlamps are offered as standard, customers can also opt for MFR LED headlamps. Most of the body panels including bonnet and side panels have been updated to achieve a muscular look and feel.

Key highlights on the sides include body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn signals, angulated wheel arches and machined alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV gets rear combination lamps (LED lamps optional), smart tailgate system and hidden wiper.

On the inside, new-gen Tucson is bathed in premiumness and luxury. Top-spec variants are equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument console of the same size. Other key features include Bose premium sound system, auto AC, ventilated and heated front seats, mood lamp, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof and integrated memory system (IMS). While lower variants have fabric seats, top-spec variants have leather seats.

New-gen Tucson engine options

In international markets, fourth-gen Tucson is offered with three engine options. These may vary based on the country. There’s a 2.0 litre petrol motor that makes 156 ps of max power at 6,200 rpm and 192 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.6 litre turbo petrol motor churns out 180 ps / 265 Nm. The 2.0 litre diesel motor generates 186 ps / 417 Nm.

In India, third-gen Tucson is offered with a 2.0 litre petrol and 2.0 litre diesel motor. Transmission option is 6-speed AT for petrol motor and 8-speed AT for the diesel unit. To keep things fresh, Hyundai may introduce a hybrid powertrain for India-spec Tucson. AWD can be offered with top-spec trims as an option.

New Hyundai Tucson is equipped with a comprehensive range of advanced safety features. It includes forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, blind spot view monitor, lane following assist, smart cruise control, rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist, and forward / reverse parking distance warning. It remains to be seen if all of these features are offered in India as well. Some of these features will also be seen on board the upcoming Creta facelift.

