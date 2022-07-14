2022 Hyundai Tucson Vs Mahindra XUV700 Vs Tata Harrier – Specs

Tata Harrier is the widest, Mahindra XUV700 is the longest while Hector is the tallest

I know what you are thinking. This is not an Apple to Apple comparison as Tucson is supposed to be a more premium offering that competes with the likes of VW Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross or Jeep Compass. This is more like an Apple to Orange comparison. But when the price of a top-spec Orange costs as much as a low-spec Apple, it lends perspectives and hence we pit Tucson against XUV700, Harrier and Hector.

We have chosen Harrier and Hector instead of Safari and Hector Plus because they are 5-seaters like Tucson. Mahindra XUV700 has both 7-seater and 5-seater variants too. Hyundai is expected to price Tucson around Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 35 lakh (ex-sh).

If we go by this speculation, Tucson’s base model is around Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh more than the top variants of Harrier, XUV700 and Hector. Is it worth the upgrade to Tucson over top-spec variants of competitors is what we will find out today.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Vs Mahindra XUV700 Vs Tata Harrier Vs MG Hector

If we look at dimensions, there is no clear winner here because every one of the competitors takes the cake in at least one measurement. For instance, Tata Harrier is the widest. Mahindra XUV700 is the longest. MG Hector is the tallest. Lastly, Hyundai Tucson takes the cake for having the longest wheelbase, not by a huge margin though.

In terms of length, Tucson measures 4,630mm, XUV700 at 4,696mm, Harrier at 4,598mm and Hector at 4,655mm. Width-wise, Tucson measures 1,865mm, XUV700 at 1,890mm, Harrier at 1,894mm and Hector at 1,835mm. In terms of which SUV stands the tallest, we have Tucson at 1665mm, 1,755mm, Harrier at 1,706mm and Hector at 1,760mm. Take a look at the 2022 Hyundai Tucson walkaround video below, credit to Power Racer.

Taking a look at wheelbases gives us an idea as to which SUVs offer the most space. So, Tucson has 2,755mm, XUV700 has 2,750mm, Harrier has 2,741mm and Hector has 2,750mm too. When pitted against these SUVs, Tucson seems to lack the width and height that makes it come off as a crossover.

Performance & Features

Even though Tata Motors is testing a petrol engine for Harrier and Safari, currently they lack one. Every other SUV in this comparo offers both petrol and diesel engine options. Mahindra offers both manual and automatic on both engines, Tata offers both MT and AT on their diesel engine and MG offers MT and AT on petrol engines while diesel lacks an AT. Whereas Tucson only comes with automatic transmissions on both engines.

XUV700’s petrol engine makes 197 bhp & 380 Nm, Hector petrol makes 141 bhp & 250 Nm and Tucson petrol makes 155 bhp & 192 Nm. In terms of diesel though, XUV700 makes 130/172 bhp & 300/370 Nm, Harrier and Hector both make 168 bhp & 360 Nm and Tucson makes 185 bhp & 416 Nm. Tucson diesel is the most performant of the bunch while petrol is probably the least. XUV700 and Tucson are the only ones that offer AWD while Harrier only offers a smart traction control system with Terrain Modes.

Hyundai gives a fair amount of features on the base model as it does with Alcazar. So, it is comparable to the top-spec variants of the comparison. Since we don’t have the variant-wise features list, we’ll keep it to another day. The question still remains. Will customers up their budget and go with a more premium product instead of Harrier, Safari, Hector & Hector Plus and XUV700? It is not a bad idea. But Hyundai Tucson base variant will be petrol and it doesn’t look as brisk as the competition. We might have to wait for more details about Tucson to say for sure.