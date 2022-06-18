2022 Hyundai Venue E Base Variant At Dealer – First Look

The most affordable 2022 Venue variant, Venue E has now arrived at dealer – Here is a first look walkaround

2022 Hyundai Venue is presented in five variants of E, S, S(O), SX, and SX(O) priced between Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.72 lakh (ex-showroom). We had earlier drawn attention to the features offered on the 2022 Venue S mid variant, 2022 Venue SX and the top Venue SX (O) variant. Now in the latest post, we will take a detailed look at the new Hyundai Venue E base variant.

Latest walkaround video from AutoTrend draws our attention to the striking differences in the exterior features and interior makeup of the base E Venue and other variants of the 2022 facelift version. For a start, the Venue E variant is priced at Rs 7,53,099 while the S trim comes in at a price of Rs 8,70,000. This is a price difference of Rs 1,17,000. But what is it in the S trim that sets itself apart from the base E variant?

Hyundai Venue E Base Variant – Walkaround

Where the front design is concerned, visually there is no difference between the Hyundai Venue E and S variants. They both receive the same grill design with a parametric jewel theme, split headlamp cluster and revised bonnet. However, though both the E and S trims get halogen headlamps, the S variant gets the follow-me-home feature not seen in the base trim.

On the sides, the 15 inch steel rims fitted with 195/65 section of tyres, body coloured door handles and side indicators are the same while the S trim sees the addition of body coloured ORVMs as against black ORVMs seen on the E variant. The S trim also receives roof rails, a shark fin antenna and rear defogger, all of which are found missing on the base E trim.

There is also a difference in the keys of both these variants. While the Hyundai Venue S variant gets two keys – one remote and one manual, the base S trim receives only 2 regular keys.

Hyundai Venue E – Features and Safety

The cabin of both the Hyundai Venue E and S variant also see some difference in features. The S trim sports an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and voice recognition. It also gains a digital instrument cluster, both of which are found missing on the Venue E variant.

2022 Venue S trim receives a sound system with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters as an added feature over the E variant. There are all 4 power windows on board the 2022 Hyundai Venue S variant unlike only front power windows which are offered on the 2022 Venue E trim.

There is also no driver armrest available on the E variant which is seen on the S trim with storage function. The S trim is also set apart from the E trim as it gets rear AC vents and 2 charging sockets.

Another area where the Venue E differs from the S variant is in terms of safety. The S trim gets vehicle stability management, hill hold assist, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control, park assist and HAC. The base E trim only receives dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, central locking with speed sensing lock and ISOFIX anchorage along with ABS and EBD among its safety equipment.

Hyundai offers the new Venue E and S trims with a 1.2 liter NA petrol engine that makes 82 hp power and 113 Nm torque. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed manual transmission on both the E and S variants.