2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift At Dealer – First Interior Photos

Images of a production version of the Venue Facelift show off several design cues borrowed from the Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV was initially launched in mid-2019. It has been in the market for three years now. Every month, it contributes around 18-20 percent of Hyundai’s sales in India. However, recently they have started to face increased competition from others in this segment, causing sales figures to dip.

Hyundai India will be launching the mid-life facelift of the Venue in India on 19th June 2022. Ahead of that, official images have now been revealed. Bookings have now opened at Rs 21,000, via authorized dealership of Hyundai India Click To Buy platform. The current version of the Venue has been delisted from the website.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift – Design

Facelifted Hyundai Venue comes in with the company’s Sensuous Sportiness design language while it borrows some inspiration from the new-gen Tucson. 2022 Venue facelift gets a dark chrome front grille that Hyundai calls a ‘Parametric Grille’ extending to LED indicators. It also sports LED head lamps and LED DRLs along with updated ORVMs with integrated turn signal lamps. A new front bumper, faux skid plate and new set of alloy wheels are also a part of its feature updates.

Design elements to the rear show off new split tail lamps connected via a light bar, revised rear bumper and reflectors. On board features also include a roof spoiler and roof rails along with a shark fin antenna. First batch of the new 2022 Hyundai Venue has started to arrive at dealership across India. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Virat Ken for sharing the exclusive spy shots of 2022 Venue facelift.

Also on offer with the new 2022 Venue is Home to Car with Alexa and Google Assistant. With this customers will have voice support for English and Hindi Language. With Home to car (H2C), customers will be able to use functions such as:

• Remote Climate Control

• Remote Door Lock/ Unlock

• Remote Vehicle Status Check

• Find My Car

• Tire Pressure Information

• Fuel Level Information

• Speed Alert

• Time Fencing (Out-of-Time) Alert

• Idle Time Alert

Though the interiors of 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift come in with all possible driver and passenger comforts and the latest in infotainment and technology. New material choices would be seen in its cabin along with a new dashboard design. It will also get a larger 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, a Bose sound system, ventilated front seats and ambient lighting.

Features will also extend to a 360 degree camera, a multi-function steering wheel, wireless charging system, automatic climate controls and an electric sun-roof. Where safety is concerned, the new Venue facelift will receive 6 airbags as standard along with high speed alert, hill start assist, rear parking camera, traction control, ABS, EBD and ESC.

The new Hyundai VENUE with Bluelink offers customers 60+ features, enhancing their connected car experience with heightened convenience and comfort. Customers can utilize multiple first in Segment functions through Bluelink including, Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) update, Embedded Voice Commands and much more. To enhance convenience for customers from different parts of India, the infotainment system of the new Hyundai VENUE will feature support 12 languages including 10 Regional Languages:

• Marathi

• Gujarati

• Bengali

• Punjabi

• Kannada

• Hindi

• Tamil

• Malayalam

• Telugu

• Oriya

Hyundai Venue Facelift – Engine Options

Though Venue Facelift sees much change in its design and cabin comforts, there is no change expected in its engine lineup. Venue facelift will continue to be powered by the same engines as seen on its current model. The 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 82 hp power and 113 Nm torque while the 1.0 liter GDi turbo petrol unit offers 118 hp power and 172 Nm torque. There is also a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine that is capable of 99 hp power and 240 Nm torque. Depending on engine type, transmission options include 5 speed manual, 6 speed manual, 6 speed torque converter, 6 speed clutchless iMT and 7 speed DCT automatic gearbox. Hyundai Venue Facelift will also receive a sportier N-Line variant to be powered by a 1.0 liter turbo-petrol engine. 2022 Venue CNG is also expected.

These feature updates might put pricing of the Venue Facelift in a slightly higher bracket as compared to its current model that retails from Rs. 7.11 – 11.84 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to contend with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Mahindra XUV300 in the 5 seater SUV segment. The new Hyundai VENUE 2022 will come with 7 Colour Options (Polar White Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, Fiery Red), including 1 Dual Tone (Fiery Red with Black Roof).

Commenting on the commencement of bookings, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai VENUE has had a stellar success in India ever since its launch in 2019. Customers from across the country have been thrilled by its futuristic design, advanced technology and powerful performance. With the new Hyundai VENUE, we will set the bar even higher. Driven by the aspirations of Gen MZ customers, the new Hyundai VENUE is set to enthral customers with many first in segment technologies that offer an unparalleled experience, for instance, customers can now control many car functions through Home to car (HZC) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant; 60+ Bluelink Connected features; and 2 Step Rear Reclining Seat. We are confident that the new Hyundai VENUE will build on the strong brand legacy and amplify the Hyundai SUV Life for unmatched customer delight.”