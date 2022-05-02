2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Base Variant Spied – Launch Soon

Hyundai Venue Facelift will also receive a sportier N-Line trim which will exclusively be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill

Test mules of the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift have been spied on multiple occasions in recent times both overseas as well as on Indian soil. The Korean automaker is getting ready to launch the facelifted Venue in India this month. Interestingly, the subcompact SUV will also mark its third anniversary in the Indian market in May 2022.

Latest spy images show the facelifted Venue wearing steel wheels, suggesting that this could be the base variant of the upcoming sub 4m SUV. These spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Tushant Arora.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Base Variant

The upcoming iteration of Venue is likely to feature significant styling updates, at least on its exterior. It is also expected to boast a few additional features in its equipment. Currently, 2022 Venue facelift is in its final stages of testing and is expected to undergo production very soon.

Starting with cosmetic changes on its exterior, design of the new Venue will be more in line with Hyundai’s current philosophy- Sensuous Sportiness. This means it will get a completely revised front face featuring a redesigned grille with a 3D chrome treatment in a Parametric jewel theme inspired by the new-gen Tucson and similar to Alcazar.

The same setup is also expected to be seen in the facelifted Creta due for launch later this year. The updated Venue will also receive a reprofiled front bumper which means headlamp clusters will be redesigned as well although the split setup will continue. Side profile of the new Venue is likely to remain intact for most parts barring new alloy wheel designs.

Rear end of Venue will also mark a visible change with a flatter and more upright tailgate. It will also flaunt revised L-shaped tail lamps with new LED internals connected by a thin LED stripe running across the tailgate and a re-profiled bumper with a faux skid plate. Other highlights include a roof-mounted spoiler, roof-rails that look functional and a shark-fin antenna.

Expected Interior Updates & N-Line Edition

While no images of its interiors have surfaced yet, we expect Hyundai to offer new seat upholsteries and minor cosmetic tweaks to the dashboard. The new Venue is also expected to gain some additional tech as well which could include a larger touchscreen infotainment display, ambient lighting, etc.

Hyundai will also be offering a top-spec N-Line trim of Venue which will wear a sportier attire as compared to the standard model. Red highlights both on its exterior and interior including red brake callipers and contrast red stitching on seats and door trims will accentuate the sporty appeal of the SUV. Another major visual variation in Venue N-Line is expected to be a twin-tip exhaust at rear.

Engine, Transmission Options

Powertrain options on the facelifted Venue are expected to remain identical. It will be offered three engine options- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill, a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol unit. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. N-Line will exclusively be powered by the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor.