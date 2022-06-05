2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Brochure – Variants, Specs, New Features

Hyundai New Venue facelift will be offered in 5 variants, 3 engine options, 3 gearbox options and 7 new colours





Venue has been one of the best-selling Hyundai cars in India. It is a sub 4m SUV and is one of the few to offer a diesel engine option in the segment. With competition growing, and getting facelifts – Hyundai too is getting ready to launch facelifted Venue 2022 model. Launch is scheduled for 16th June. Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the SUV at Rs. 21,000.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift

The basic silhouette of Venue is carried over from the model it replaces. But it gets a redesigned front and rear along with some changes in the interior. Front fascia is the most prominent design change making it immediately recognisable.

2022 Venue front is dominated by a squarish grille with chrome slats cascading towards the edges. More rounded indicators on the previous model make way for more angular and sleeker LED DRLs and indicator housing. The headlight assembly also has LED DRLs surrounding it.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift gets a projector unit with LEDs for low beam and a reflector unit for high beam. The lower air dam along with fog lamps is given a miss in favour of a neat horizontal squarish black trim. At the rear, new venue gets redesigned tail-lights with intricately arranged horizontal LED strips. An LED light strip that connects the two tail-lights which accentuates the width.

Rear bumper is also redesigned with a large squarish horizontal black trim housing number plate, reflectors and reverse lights. These black elements work wonders in reducing the visual bulk of the car. It also gets a new 16” alloy wheel design for this update.

Features & Powertrains

Mechanically, 2022 Venue is identical to the model it replaces. It still gets 2 petrol engine options and a diesel engine option. The 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 83 PS and 114 Nm and is mated with a 5-speed manual transmission. 1.0L turbo petrol unit makes 120 PS and 172 Nm and is mated to either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. Lastly, it gets a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit making 100 PS and 240 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai has given Venue a new set of features on this model. Some of those features are first in segment features like Home to Car (H2C), sounds of nature in the infotainment system, reclining functionality for the rear seats and the infotainment system has incorporated support for 10 regional languages. Apart from these, 2022 Venue also gets drive modes letting you choose from Normal, Eco and Sport. It also gets 60+ connected car features with Hyundai’s Bluelink app.

Launch & Competition

If you want to “Live the Lit life” (pun intended), you can book a Venue from your nearest Hyundai dealership or on the company’s website. Hyundai is also likely to launch an N Line variant of Venue. In the 2022 Venue brochure, Hyundai has stated that there will be a waiting period from the start, of up to 12-16 weeks / 3-4 months. 5 variants are on offer, further divided into E, S, S+, S(O), SX, SX(O). Colour options include Black, Blue, White, Red, Grey and Silver. Dual tone is on offer with Red colour, with black roof.

We can expect a slight price bump from the outgoing model owing to new features and functionalities. Current Venue is priced in the range of Rs 7.11 lakh to Rs 11.83 lakh, ex-sh. When launched, 2022 Venue will compete against Tata Nexon, Kia Seltos, upcoming Brezza by Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser.