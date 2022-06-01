2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift First Official Photos – Live The Lit Life

Upon launch, the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to be priced around Rs 7.2 lakh (ex-showroom)

It has already been established that Hyundai has been developing a facelifted model of Venue which is expected to be launched this year. Test mules of the updated subcompact SUV have been spotted on multiple occasions in recent past. Now, Hyundai has officially revealed the first photos of the upcoming Venue facelift 2022 model.

Hyundai India says, that the “The new Hyundai VENUE has also been conceptualized to exude a bold & big persona with a focus on exterior design as well as interior space and comfort. It has been encapsulated by the theme – ‘Live the Lit life’. Launch is set to take place on 16th June.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift- Exterior Highlights

Updates on the upcoming Venue will mostly be cosmetic in nature along with feature enhancements. The latest iteration of the subcompact SUV is expected to be based on the brand’s new design philosophy- “Sensuous Sportiness”.

As can be seen in the photos, it has borrowed major styling cues from the upcoming new-gen Tucson. This includes a redesigned front fascia featuring a new 3D grille with chrome treatment that will be flanked by revised split headlamp clusters with integrated LED DRLs. New headlamps mean the front bumper will also be reprofiled. Side profile of the updated Venue is likely to remain similar for most parts barring a set of new alloy wheels.

Rear end of Venue marks a visible change thanks to a flatter and more upright tailgate that will feature revised L-shaped tail lamps with new LED internals connected by a thin LED stripe running across the tailgate and a re-profiled bumper with a faux skid plate. Other highlights include a roof-mounted spoiler, functional roof rails and a shark-fin antenna.

Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As the leading mobility solutions provider, Hyundai has been setting new benchmarks in India with the introduction of blockbuster products. Through our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ we have continued to elevate customer experiences and induced the rapid adoption of globally contemporary technologies. Indian customers have showcased their love and trust in Hyundai, making us the most sold SUV brand of 2020 and 2021. At Hyundai, we will continue to excite our most loved customers with unique and exciting products and I am glad to announce the launch of the new Hyundai VENUE in June this year. I am sure, the new Hyundai VENUE will continue to thrill customers both in India as well as export markets.

Expected Features On Offer

Inside the cabin, 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will be loaded with all bells and whistles, which include a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster Other notable additions to the features list include ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system, ambient lighting and a 360-degree camera.

The SUV in its current form is already loaded with creature comforts like an auto climate control, air purifier, an electric sunroof, BlueLink connected car tech and tyre pressure monitoring system to name a few. Safety kit on offer could include up to six airbags, power-adjustable ORVMs, traction control and more.

Powertrain Options

Powertrain options on the updated Hyundai Venue will include the same engine options as the outgoing model. These will include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit (82bhp | 113Nm), a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine (99bhp | 240Nm) and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol unit (118bhp | 172Nm). Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter, a 6-speed clutchless iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.