2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Front Grille Spied – Tucson Inspired

While visual updates are apparent, it remains to be seen if Venue facelift gets an additional set of features

One of the thriving auto segments, the sub-4-meter SUV space has been witnessing intense rivalry in recent years. Venue was launched in May 2019, primarily to challenge the supremacy of Maruti Brezza. And it has not disappointed, as the SUV has ranked consistently among the top three bestselling sub-4-meter SUVs in the country. To ensure it doesn’t get old in peoples’ perceptions, Hyundai will be launching Venue facelift next year.

Hyundai Venue facelift 2022 – key changes

Sightings of the test mule have revealed changes to the front grille. It can be seen with new inserts. The design language is very similar to the new gen Tucson and the recently revealed Creta facelift. The front grille is fully revealed in the latest spy shots, credit to to MotorsJason.

Most other features at the front such as projector headlamps, top-mounted LED DRLs, prominent air dam, round fog lamp casing and faux skid plate are expected to be the same as that of current model. Body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn signals, thick body cladding, pull-type door handles, blacked-out pillars, etc. are likely to be the same as current model.

Side profile looks unchanged too with the exception of a new set of alloy wheels. These are not necessarily sportier than existing units, but do come across as something fresh and exciting. As compared to the entangled, rugged design format of existing units, new alloys are far simpler. Yet, they are quite pretty and elegant.

At the rear, Venue facelift 2022 gets revised LED taillights. These contemporary units have a lot more zing in comparison to the relatively sober taillights used on current model. It is possible that the taillights may sport the interconnected look via a thin chrome strip or LED strip. 2022 Venue facelift can also be seen with sportier double-barrel exhaust.

It’s not certain if Venue facelift will get new colour options. The current range includes Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Denim Blue and Titan Grey. Dual-tone colour options include Titan Grey with Phantom Black Roof and Polar White with Phantom Black Roof.

Hyundai Venue facelift – potential new features

Venue is already a well-equipped SUV. However, considering Hyundai‘s strategy to delight customers, Venue facelift could get some additional updates. There could be new connectivity functions and other hi-tech features. Venue has BlueLink connectivity platform that offers a range of internet connected smart features spread across safety, security, comfort and convenience.

In terms of hardware, Venue facelift is unlikely to get any significant updates. It will continue with the three engine options, a 1.2 litre petrol, a 1.5 litre diesel and a 1.0 litre turbo petrol motor. Transmission options are 5-speed manual for 1.2 litre petrol and 6-speed manual for 1.5 litre diesel. The turbo petrol has gearbox options of 6-speed manual, iMT and 7-speed DCT.

Safety kit will be largely the same as that of current model. Some key safety features on-board Hyundai Venue include electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management, hill assist control, parking sensors with camera, automatic headlamps and tyre pressure monitoring system.