2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Launch Price Rs 7.53 Lakh

New Hyundai Venue facelift has been launched just a few days before 2022 Maruti Brezza Facelift

India’s No 1 SUV maker, Hyundai has announced the launch of facelifted 2022 Venue today. It also marks the start of Hyundai’s onslaught of new SUV launches for 2022. They have plans to launch new Tucson, Kona EV facelift and Creta facelift in the coming months.

Coming back to today’s launch, 2022 Hyundai Venue is offered in a choice of E, S, S (O), SX and SX (O) variants. Colour options include Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Polar White, Denim Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, and Fiery Red with a contrasting black roof. Prices of the new Hyundai Venue facelift starts from Rs 7.53 lakh, ex-sh for the base E petrol MT 1.2 liter version. 1.0 liter turbo IMT variant as well as the manual diesel 1.5 liter is priced from Rs 10 lakh each. All prices are ex-sh, introductory.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Prices

This new sub-compact SUV is based on the brand’s design philosophy- “Sensuous Sportiness”. It borrows design cues from the new gen Tucson. New Venue sports a re-designed front fascia. Highlight being a new front grille called Parametric Jewel Grille, which boasts of extensive chrome accents. On the sides are split headlamps and integrated LED DRLs. It also gets a reprofiled front bumper and new 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Design elements at the rear see a more upright tail gate, L shaped tail lamps and an LED strip across the rear. Its rear bumper is now revised with in a new design and a faux skid plate. It also gets a roof mounted spoiler, shark fin antenna and roof rails.

Cabin of the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is done up in a black and beige dual tone colour scheme. It gets updated with the latest in technology and connectivity features depending on trim levels.

The S trim gets a digital instrument cluster, 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and TMPS. Top spec variants get a 10.25 inch touchscreen with a Bose sound system. It also sports driving modes and reclining rear seats. The top-spec SX (O) gets ambient lighting, 4-way power driver seat and air purifier along with a total of 6 airbags.

2022 Venue Facelift – New Features

Some of its first in segment features are the H2C – Home-to-Car with Alexa and Google Assistant. With this feature, users are able to access functions such as remote climate control, remote door lock/unlock, vehicle status check and find my car along with tyre pressure info, fuel level and speed alert. Other safety equipment includes rear parking sensors, central locking, speed sensing lock, tilt steering and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Take a look at the official TVC of Hyundai Venue 2022 below.

Engine options remain unchanged on the 2022 Venue Facelift that continues to get its power via a 1.2 liter petrol engine making 82 hp power and 115 Nm torque, a 998cc turbo petrol engine offering 118 hp power and 172 Nm torque and a 1.5 liter diesel engine that is capable of 99 hp power and 240 Nm torque.

Transmission options include manual, IMT as well as automatic. The 2022 Hyundai Venue will continue to rival the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Mahindra XUV300 in its segment.