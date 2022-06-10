2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift New Colour Spied Undisguised

Launch of the new Hyundai Venue is scheduled for 16th June with the company having commenced bookings at Rs. 21,000

Hyundai Venue has been an important model on the company lineup ever since it was launched in 2019. It was the first in its segment to be offered with Bluelink connected car technology and innovative iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) along with 33 connected car features that caused an instant appeal to buyers in India.

Hyundai Motor India announced last month that sales of the Venue have crossed the 3 lakh unit milestone in India, out of which 1.08 lakh units were in 2021. The model also commands a market share of 16.9 per cent in the segment. Noting this demand and in view of increased competition in this sub-four meter SUV segment, the Venue facelift is set to launch later this month.

Hyundai Venue Facelift – Variants and Colour Options

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift will be presented in 5 variants of E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). It will get 7 exterior colour options out of which 6 will be single tones of Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, and Fiery Red and 1 dual-tone of Fiery Red body colour with a contrasting black roof.

With initial examples moving into company dealerships, exterior and interior features get detailed. It will follow the company’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. It will sport a large front grille with chrome slats, revised front bumper, LED head and tail lamps and LED DRLs along with fog lamps.

It will also see a redesigned rear bumper with dark inserts and reflectors, a wide silver skid plate and body coloured spoiler. Features will also include silver finished roof rails and a shark fin antenna. There will also be a sunroof, though this could be reserved for the top spec variant. The new Venue will receive redesigned 16 inch alloy wheels.

Even as the current Venue boasted of a host of interior comfort features and the latest in technology, the Facelift will see a new set of features. It will get a fully digital instrument cluster, first in segment Home-to-Car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Assistant infotainment system which also supports 10 regional languages. Cabin comforts will include 2 step reclining function for rear seats and 60+ connected car features with Hyundai Bluelink App. Hyundai Venue will also be available in three drive modes of Sport, Normal and Eco and one can change these drive modes via a dial on the central console.

2022 Hyundai Venue Engine and Transmission

2022 Hyundai Venue will be powered by the same engine options as seen on its current counterpart. These include a 1.2 liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine offering 83 hp power and 114 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. It will also get a 1.0 liter turbo petrol unit that makes 120 hp power and 172 Nm torque mated to either a 6 speed iMT or 7 speed DCT options. The diesel engine will be a 1.5 liter turbo that will offer 100 hp power and 240 Nm torque mated to a 6speed manual transmission.

Considering updates in features and technology, 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift could be priced slightly above the current model that retails at Rs 7.11-11.83 lakhs, ex-sh. It will take on the Tata Nexon, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV300 and Toyota Urban Cruiser while it will also soon face off with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the sub 4 meter SUV segment.