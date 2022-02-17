2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Rear Render – New LED Tail Lights

Majority of updates on the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will be seen on its exterior styling along with a few feature additions

Hyundai will be providing a mid-life facelift to its subcompact SUV Venue this year. The SUV made its debut in 2019 and a timely facelift in a very competitive segment could do wonders for sales volume of the South Korean automaker.

Test mules of the facelifted Venue have been spotted overseas on a number of occasions in past few months. Recently, a testing prototype of the updated Hyundai Venue was seen on Indian roads for the first time.

The test mule caught on camera was fully covered under wraps. Based on recent spy shots a render of the upcoming Venue has been created. The 3D design rendering is credited to Pratyush Rout which highlights the rear end of the SUV.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift – Rear end rendered

The rear end of the facelifted Venue is expected to witness significant updates as seen in this latest rendering. The most prominent change is a pair of new T-shaped LED taillamps connected to each other via a thin LED stripe across the width of the tailgate. The tailgate itself looks flatter and gives it a more SUV-ish appearance.

In comparison, the rear end of the current model seems more like a bloated hatchback due to a slight hunch of the tailgate. The rear bumper shown in this illustration is definitely more aggressive than the one in the current model. The reflector panels and lights get a parametric jewel theme, same as the redesigned grille at front.

Further, the rear bumper also gets a chunkier skid plate that enhances its rugged appeal. Other highlights include a roof-mounted spoiler, roof-rails that look functional and a shark-fin antenna. The concept in this illustration is seen wearing a dual-tone colour scheme with a silver-coloured roof to go with black body paint.

Expected Interior Updates

Interiors of the new Venue haven’t been disclosed yet, therefore, there is no digital rendering of the cabin of the SUV as of now. However, we expect changes inside the cabin of the upcoming model to be minimal.

Some updates expected include an updated dashboard, a new touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, all-four power windows, an audio system with six speakers, front seats with height adjustability and backward and forward functions.

Expected Powertrain Options

More details regarding interiors of the new Venue are expected by the Korean brand in the next few months. However, no changes are expected by the SUV in terms of powertrain specs and options. The facelifted subcompact SUV will get the same three engine options including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill, a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol unit.

Transmission duties will be handled by multiple gearbox options including a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, an iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic. The updated Venue is expected to make its debut in India around the latter half of this year.