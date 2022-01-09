2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Render In 5 New Colours

Hyundai will be launching a facelifted model of Venue which is expected to launch late this year

Hyundai is getting ready to unveil the mid-life facelift to Venue later this year. Test mules of the facelifted subcompact SUV have already been spotted on foreign soil. However, it is yet to be spied on Indian roads. Based on the latest spy shots, here are some digital renders of 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift by Pratyush Rout.

2022 Hyundai Facelift- Updated Styling

The digital illustration shows a completely redesigned front face of the subcompact UV which is clearly inspired by the new-gen Tucson. The biggest update seen is the revised front grille with a parametric jewel theme and integrated hidden LED DRLs on either side. Colour options seen on the 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift renders are – red, blue, silver, grey and white.

The grille is blacked-out internals with a glossy treatment and Hyundai logo embossed at centre. The split lighting setup hasn’t changed much though with slim turn indicators on top and the main headlamp cluster with squarish integrated LED DRLs positioned at the bumper. The front bumper has also been reprofiled which gets new fog lamp enclosures and a new faux silver-coloured skid plate.

The side profile wears the same look except for the new alloy wheel designs. Apart from this, everything remains identical. The rear end of the car is not seen in this illustration but previous spy shots have revealed that the facelifted Venue will receive redesigned LED taillamps that are sleeker and more contemporary in this segment. The taillights will be connected to each other by a thin LED strip.

Interior Updates

2022 Venue facelift is expected to receive subtle cosmetic tweaks inside the cabin as well. While Venue is already loaded with modern features, rise in competition in the segment could coerce Hyundai into offering a little extra. Currently, Venue offers features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, push-button start/stop, an electric sunroof and more.

Powertrain Options & Specs

Powertrain department in the new Venue will feature the same engine options as the current model. This includes a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol mill.

The 1.2-litre petrol unit produces 82 bhp and 113 Nm whereas the diesel unit makes 99 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. Both these units are offered with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed manual as standard. Hyundai also offers a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol unit which pumps out 119 bhp and 175 Nm. This motor can be had with either a 6-speed clutchless iMT or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

First launched in mid-2019, Hyundai Venue sub 4 meter SUV is all set to get a facelift. Global debut of the Venue took place in simultaneously in India, South Korea and North America in 2019. Will the same be true for the facelift, only time will tell.

Apart from Venue, Hyundai will also be updating other SUVs from its lineup such as Tucson and Creta. All these vehicles will be styled under the brand’s new design philosophy of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ which is already seen in the new-gen Tucson and will also be seen in the 2022 Creta facelift.